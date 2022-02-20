Nightdive Studios has spoken with Nintendo to let them remaster titles, including Eternal Darkness: they have not succeeded so far – Nintenderos

Here comes an interesting message related to one of the most outstanding games in the Nintendo GameCube catalog. We are talking in this case about Eternal Darkness.

In the text that we leave you below, we can know that, from Nightdive Studios they are eager to remaster the game. Surely you know this company for having brought improved versions of Turok, Shadow Man or Powerslave Exhumed games.

Now stephen kick, a member of the company, has confirmed that he would like to remaster Eternal Darkness, but has spoken with Nintendo and has had no luck. Here are his words:

We’ve had talks with Nintendo over the years about remastering a number of their games and they’ve always been reluctant to work with outside developers, even after @NightdiveStudio released the first N64 games on *their* platform.

After those words, he has made it clear that Eternal Darkness is the first on that list:

Eternal Darkness is #1 on my list BTW. — Stephen *PowerSteve EX* Kick (@pripyatbeast) February 16, 2022

Eternal Darkness: Sanity’s Requiem, a story that spans time and space, with 12 characters unraveling the secrets of human history over the past 2,000 years. From ancient Rome to the present day, the story of Eternal Darkness revolves around a young student, Alexandra Roivas. She travels to Rhode Island, USA to investigate the mysterious death of her grandfather. But she discovers more than she bargained for. As the game progresses, Alexandra lives experiences through the different characters and ends up revealing the mystery that hides behind two millennia of history. It’s not just a history class. You must fight with weapons befitting the historical moment: from a centurion in Classical Rome to big city danger in 2000 America. Eternal Darkness also contains a unique health system: it makes you feel your character’s emotions like never before. . If you fail to defeat the monsters, your health meter increases, leading to hallucinations that manifest in the “real world”. The game features a stunning animation engine that brings the characters to life in a highly visible way, along with fantastic 3D graphics with technical niceties like bump-mapping, ray-traced lightmaps, and volumetric fog. Eternal Darkness is as pleasing to the ear as it is to the eye. Haunting music and chilling sound effects will draw you into the action like never before. In fact, Eternal Darkness: Sanity’s Requiem combines music, sound effects, graphics, technology, storyline and gameplay in a way never seen before in a video game.

