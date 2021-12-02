Nightfall, the fanmade sequel has been postponed, here is the new release date – Nerd4.life

If you were hoping to meet the challenges of Dark Souls: Nightfall during the holiday season, unfortunately we have some bad news for you. Team Nightfall has indeed announced that the release date of the ambitious mod has been postponed, but fortunately for only a few weeks. Previously scheduled for December 21, the amateur sequel to Dark Souls will be available from January 21, 2022.

The postponement of Dark Souls: Nightfall to January 21, 2022 has been announced with a new teaser trailer that you can admire in the player above.

For those who don’t know what we’re talking about, Dark Souls: Nightfall is basically an unofficial direct sequel to Dark Souls made by fans in the form of a mod. The game continues from the Dark ending of FromSoftware’s work and will be set in a distorted dimension of Lordran. This is a very ambitious project, as it will see the introduction of new ones bosses, enemies, areas, characters and even combat dynamics.

This is a project that some of the most influential modders of the Dark Souls community are working on and that over the months has aroused the interest of many players. In short, it will probably be the best way to pass the time while waiting for the release of Elden Ring, arriving just over a month later.

Speaking of FromSoftware’s new work, a new clip of Elden Ring has recently been released which immortalizes a suggestive glimpse of the Interregnum.