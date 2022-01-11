Nightingale Institute, inauguration of the new 3 million euro gym

It was inaugurated today, Monday 10 January, the new gymnasium of the “Florence Nightingale” Institute of Castelfranco Veneto: an operation worth over 3 million euros (550 thousand from the Municipality of Castelfranco, 1.8 million from Miur funds and the rest financed with own funds from the Province of Treviso) . The works were carried out by the RTI with the firm Dalla Libera of Castelcucco as its agent, together with Termoidraulica Sbrissa Srl of Loria and Costruzioni Generali Basso based in Paese. The new gymnasium will serve the school but not only: it has, in fact, a grandstand with 368 seats and is approved by Coni for national competitions.

The inauguration

It was to introduce the interventions of the speakers Marica Galante, deputy mayor of Castelfranco Veneto, followed by Mariella Pesce, head teacher of the Nightingale Institute, Alessandro Zanon, student representative, Mario Sanson, Coni provincial delegate, Elena Donazzan, councilor for education of the Veneto Region, Gianantonio Da Re, MEP, Sonia Fregolent, parliamentarian representing the other parliamentarians present, and Stefano Marcon, president of the Province of Treviso.

The project

The final project was carried out by the architect Gianluca Pelloia of Castelfranco Veneto and the Studio Zoncheddu e Associati based in Bassano del Grappa, for the executive project the Studio Dal Corso and Scapin Architetti of Santa Maria di Sala. The works lasted 230 days. The gym is available for school activities, volleyball, basketball, 5-a-side football and other sports activities. It is also fully accessible. The construction process started on 4 August 2020 with the program agreement between the Province of Treviso and the Municipality of Castelfranco Veneto which included, in addition to the municipal contribution, also the approval of the urban variation for the construction of the new gym.

Comments

“It is a great pride to finally inaugurate this gym, the result of an excellent teamwork of the Provincial and Municipal Administration” he underlined Marica Galante.

“We thank the Province of Treviso and the Municipality of Castelfranco Veneto for having made a completely new structure available to students” the words of Fish manager.

“We are happy to be able to train in this beautiful gym, so I thank the Bodies involved on the part of all of us, girls and boys” continued the student representative Zanon.

“A gym that not only gives the young people of the Nightingale the opportunity to train, but which is also an important new space ready to host national competitions” specified the Coni provincial delegate, Sanson.

“The values ​​of sport are rooted in the Venetian tradition: the new Nightingale gymnasium is a prime example” he highlighted Elena Donazzan.

“Being able to give young people, and not only, a new space in which to do physical activity is an important signal and an added value for the whole territory, especially in this complex period of pandemic” the words of Give.

“Also on behalf of my parliamentary colleagues today I want to underline the satisfaction of seeing a space like this created for our boys and girls” he added Sonia Fregolent.

«The gymnasium of the Nightingale Institute is the result of a great team effort: we were perfectly on time, as we promised, and today’s inauguration is only the first of a year full of other activities in the pipeline. I can only thank the staff of the Province, the companies that worked, the designers ”concluded the mayor of Castelfranco, Stefano Marcon. After the speeches, Don Dionisio blessed the work and immediately after the ribbon cutting, a special moment took place with the performances of schoolgirls and students, presented by the teacher Serena Bosa. Performing: Sara Mastrogiovanni, Benuzzi Anna, Pavesi Lorenzo, Zuin Eleonora, Trento Anita Moskowky, Russian dance and Spanish dance from the Nutcracker, Shaed in contemporary dance, Giada Bellon in Latin American dance “Come ti becento bella”, Anna Bragagnolo and Favotto Serena in skating, Alessia Gazzola in artistic gymnastics.