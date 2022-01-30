Nightmare Alley: a sordid Bradley Cooper in Del Toro’s black tale

Bradley Coopercharming, with the face of a good boy but in reality unscrupulous and with a dark past, he joins the lowest circus ruled by the macabre Willem Dafoe. She is looking for a job and, secondly, for redemption. He will discover the tricks to advance in the role, becoming soon a fortune teller and psychic with the help of an elderly clairvoyant (Toni Colette). Together with the innocent Rooney Mara, first carousel then Valletta, ambitious and hungry for money, he will leave for the big city with the idea of ​​climbing the social pyramid by circumventing the elite of the Rooseveltian New York. But the encounter with a ruthless psychologist, more cruel and rapacious than him, will change the cards on the table.

Nightmare Alley: Bradley Cooper and a stellar cast

Guillermo del Toro back in the room with a modern psychological thriller in tints noir, The Fair of Illusions – Nightmare Alley, based on the novel of the same name of ’46. Modern so to speak, because a two and a half hour film seems almost anachronistic to us today. A story of rise and fall, dramatic, mocking, starring a sordid Bradley Cooper full of skeletons in the closet (a role that was originally supposed to be by Leonardo DiCaprio), willing to do anything to achieve the success and wealth he believes he deserves. But he will pull the rope so much that he will end up crushed by his own ambitions as him. Distributed from home Disney The film doesn’t do particularly well at the box office for just 1/4 of its multimillion-dollar budget, but it can still hope to make up for it with the streaming release.

Del Toro and the obsession with the monstrous

Del Toro once again enjoys portraying freakshere fair characters: mr muscle, the fortune teller, the dwarf, the collection of fetuses in spirit, the electric woman, the beast man (protagonist of the first quarter of an hour, together with the silence of Bradley Cooper, to return to the the final taking part in the twrong twist). Lights, colors and vintage atmospheres from The shape of water, the true supernatural is missing. Instead, the usual obsession with the monstrous, the gothic, the disturbing and – this time more – the dark is back. Especially in the second half, in which the protagonist sets off on an adventure and against all morality, he seems to be very skilled in putting in place all the practices of the incorrect mentalist. Satisfaction comes by squeezing the unfortunate rich, crushed by the guilt or mourning of loved ones.

Then it comes deception in deceptionand the cynical illusionist who knows how to exploit intuition by reading people Sherlock ways, ends up deluded by who knows how to play his game better than him. And above all he has no ulterior motives to guess, moved by the pure taste of perfidy. Fascinating, ruthless, as dangerous as the tours she goes to, Cate Blanchett is the femme fatale of the film. The one who will be able to reveal the true bestial and subhuman nature of Cooper’s character, who is not afraid of getting her hands dirty and knows how to go from deception to violence. A black fairy taleas well as moral, in which there is no redemption whatsoever but only damnation and paradox.

