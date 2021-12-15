Nightmare Alley: Guillermo del Toro explains why Leonardo DiCaprio gave up on the film

Guillermo del Toro revealed the reason why Leonardo Dicaprio gave up the starring role in Nightmare Alley, then being replaced by Bradley Cooper.

The Mexican director had chosen the Oscar winner for the main role and had met him several times to talk about the project. The collaboration, however, did not happen.

Nightmare Alley

Director Guillermo del Toro explained to The Wrap: “Leonardo was interested because we are both fascinated by amusement parks, but in the process, very quickly, it became clear that there would be some issues with the dates.“.

The filmmaker therefore had to give up Leonardo DiCaprio: “I needed enough time to assemble the cast the way I imagined it. I had written the part of Lilith for Cate Blanchett, the part of Clem for Willem Dafoe, the part of Bruno for Ron Perlman … So we couldn’t start filming quickly because we needed to organize ourselves with the timing of all the actors.“.

Del Toro also admitted: “We drifted apart by staying on good terms. Then the first person I contacted was Bradley Cooper because I had seen some darkness in Limitless and another nuance of that element in A Star Is Born, but he had a face that really suited the period. He looked like a man in his thirties or forties. He had that slightly scruffy physical appearance when he’s a young Stanton and he could look really refined, almost Gary Cooper style, when the character is in town.“.

The choice seemed very suitable: “I knew Stanton needed to be magnetic but with a hint of madness. Magnetic enough to make people believe him, and Bradley has that star presence and a willingness to push himself into really, really dark roles, which I appreciate because he doesn’t hold back at anything. I knew that I wanted an actor who could handle even important moments and who was able to embody this reality“.

In the film Fair of Illusions – Nightmare Alley, an ambitious and manipulative young carousel (Bradley Cooper) associates with a psychiatrist (Cate Blanchett) who turns out to be even more dangerous than him. Molly (Rooney Mara), Barker Head Clem (Willem Dafoe) and Ron Perlman as Bruno the Strongman also work at the carnival. Richard Jenkins is part of the high society audience as wealthy industrialist Ezra Grindle.