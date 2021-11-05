Nightmare Before Christmas, Billie Eilish conquers everyone with Sally’s song

Waiting for the Nightmare before Christmas sequel, Billie Eilish has decided to play Sally and re-proposing some of the most beautiful and intense songs of the iconic Tim Burton film.

For this live performance, the 20-year-old from Los Angeles tried to to reproduce in all respects the features of Dr. Finklestein’s assistant, except for the hair, which was kept by the artist in a platinum blonde color. The singer, as you can see from the video at the bottom of the news, wears a dress identical to that of the perhaps less scary inhabitant of the town of Halloween, and her arms are covered with scars.

Billie had the opportunity to sing alongside Danny Elfman, highly successful composer, famous among other things for the soundtracks of The Simpsons and Man in Black, especially the original voice of Jack Skellington in the singer parts of Nightmare Before Christmans in its original version.

Sally’s song wasn’t the only song proposed on stage by Billie Eilish who had the opportunity to sing other songs from the famous animated film, in what is naturally one of the most magical times of the year in the United States, namely that relating to the Halloween party.

This extraordinary show proves that Nightmare Before Christmas is a timeless classic. Will you look at it in the next few days or will you patiently wait for the next Christmas?