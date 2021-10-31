Nightmare Before Christmas: Billie Eilish performs Sally’s song at movie event (VIDEO)

Billie Eilish, among the guests of the concert event dedicated to Nightmare Before Christmas, performed Sally’s Song and other songs from the acclaimed 1993 film soundtrack.

This weekend, at the Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles, the Nightmare Before Christmas live concert was held, which brought together some international personalities from the world of music and beyond. Among the highlights of the evening we point out the one that saw Billie Eilish perform live the song of Sally (Sally’s Song), but also the one in which the American singer was the protagonist of a duet with Danny Elfman, author of the soundtrack of the film. released almost 30 years ago. The two artists have practically assumed the roles of Sally and Jack, as evidenced by their outfits, perfect for the Halloween weekend.

Earlier this year, it was revealed that Disney Publishing chose Shea Ernshaw to write a novel as a sequel to the beloved 1993 film. The book, told from Sally’s point of view and set shortly after the film ends. , is described as a “yet to be told love story between Sally and Jack“and a coming-of-age story about Sally, right up to her royal title as the Pumpkin Queen of the Halloween Country.”When Nightmare came out, I held a press conference and pretty much every interview started with, ‘Isn’t that too scary for kids?’“Elfman told Variety in recent months. He then added:”I think that’s why Disney was like, ‘What do we do with this? We are a family film company. ‘ So, coming back years later and seeing whole families with 4 year olds singing What’s This or This is Halloween makes me feel really lucky. It’s like a second life“.

Recall that Nightmare Before Christmas is currently available in streaming on Disney +. In the vocal cast of the Italian version we remember an incredible Renato Zero, engaged both in the dialogues and in the songs sung by Jack, as well as Marjorie Biondo who instead lent her voice to Sally for the sung part.