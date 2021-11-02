Nightmare Before Christmas: Billie Eilish sang Sally’s song in concert

A few days ago Billie Eilish she performed paying homage Nightmare Before Christmas singing Sally’s song at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles. The singer was also joined by the composer Danny Elfman who played the part of Jack Skellington.

Below are videos of Billie Eilish’s performance in homage to The Nightmare Before Christmas.

The performance was part of an evening dedicated entirely to the music of Nightmare Before Christmas, with the orchestra conducted by John Mauceri. Seeing Billie Eilish with Danny Elfman singing to the music of Nightmare Before Christmas was certainly one of the best ways to celebrate Halloween for many of the spectators attending the event.

Recall that some time ago the same Danny Elfman talked about his experience with Nightmare Before Christmas, revealing some details of the production:

When the movie came out no one really knew what it was, and Disney had no idea how to promote it, they thought the kids would hate it. But these kinds of ideas soon disappeared. The fact that Nightmare Before Christmas is having a second life of its own is a blessing, something that doesn’t happen often. The Wizard of Oz, Rocky, The Rocky Horror Picture Show are among the few films that may have had such an impact. When the movie came out, for the first couple of days at each interview he wondered if it wasn’t too scary for kids, and that’s also because Disney didn’t know how to treat it. The fact that, on the other hand, the little ones loved it and that they still sing songs like This is Halloween I think is a blessing.



