Nightmare Before Christmas, Billie Eilish to voice Sally in ‘live-to-film’ concert version

According to reports by Rolling Stone, the shows are scheduled in Los Angeles on October 29 and 31

New commitment on the horizon for one of the most popular and beloved artists on the international record scene. In the past few hours Rolling Stone has relaunched the news of the artist’s involvement, class 2001, in the screening of the iconic film in a special version.

Billie Eilish, the shows scheduled in Los Angeles

The singer of bad guy is ready to voice the character of Sally in the shows scheduled at the Banc Of California Stadium in Los Angeles on 29 and 31 October.

The screening of the film will take place in a ‘live-to-film’ version or with the accompaniment of a musical orchestra, alongside Billie Eilish also Danny Elfman.

Billie Eilish, the latest album is Happier Than Ever

Billie Eilish is back from the great success obtained with the last album Happier Than Ever which has reached the first position of the prestigious ranking US Billboard 200.

The disc contains the hits inside My Future, Your Power And Therefore I Am, the latter certified Gold Record in the UK for selling over 400,000 copies.

