Nightmare closures ahead of Christmas, the idea of ​​the “super green pass” comes up

Review the rules on the Green pass, implement stricter measures for the unvaccinated and push for the third dose. The regions in the throes of the nightmare of closures insist on the need for a change of pace and ask for a meeting with the government to stem the increase in infections, save Christmas and avoid a yellow, orange or red zone for everyone.

A meeting that could arrive as early as Monday, but the line of Palazzo Chigi does not change for the moment. On the table only the obligation of the third dose to health personnel and the reduction of the duration of the green certificate, from 12 to 9 months.

At the moment “the lockdown for no vax is not the subject of a decision”, confirms Luigi Di Maio.

But there is a line, which has emerged in recent days from the opinion of some virologists and has been married by some governors. It is that of the “super green pass” valid only for vaccinated and cured people, which should be used to go to restaurants, bars, cinemas, theaters, museums, stadiums. The current one would remain, also obtainable with the swab, to be able to work and for essential services.

The “2G” model that Germany is about to adopt, and that Austria has already adopted.

It would serve to avoid seeing the orange zone trigger close to Christmas, which is the real nightmare of the Regions, “worried about the worsening of the curve and the repercussions that this could have on social activities and economic recovery”, as stated by the president. of the Massimiliano Fedriga Conference.

In Sicily Musumeci tries to run for cover with local measures, the obligation of an outdoor mask and swab to anyone arriving from Germany and Great Britain.

THE DATA – The government slows down, because the data – compared with those of a year ago – speak for themselves. At that time there were 34,282 cases and 753 deaths, today 10,638 infections and 69 victims. A year ago there were 3,670 patients in intensive care and 33,504 hospitalizations in the ordinary wards, today 503 and 4,088 respectively.

Numbers that for the moment do not impose new closures and advise against further exacerbating the tension with the almost 7 million unvaccinated people. But it is obvious, as reiterated by various government officials – from Gelmini to Brunetta – that if more stringent measures are necessary, the unvaccinated will have to suffer more than the vaccinated.

Salvini does not think so, opposed to the measures against no vax because “the swab is the safest means”.

