Nightmare – From the depths of the night among the protected films in the Library of Congress

The National Film Registry of the Library of Congress added the 1984 horror classic Nightmare – From the depths of the night. Like all movie additions to the Library of Congress, the title is retained “culturally, historically or aesthetically significant”. A move that is likely a dream come true for legions of Nightmare saga fans.

Johnny Depp in the first Nightmare

“Horror grandmaster Wes Craven, both as writer and director, has given a generation of teenagers terminal insomnia with this imaginative and intense party of terror. Freddy Krueger (played by future legend Robert Englund) is the ghost. Ravaged by the burns of a child serial killer, now back to haunt kids’ dreams for revenge. Heather Langenkamp plays the heroic Nancy, who discovers who Freddy is and realizes she has to stop him. Johnny Depp, John Saxon, Ronee also star. Blakley and Charles Fleischer “, writes the Library of Congress.

Nightmare – From the depths of the night is in good company. Over the years, the Library of Congress has added several horror movies to its roster. We find, of course, The Exorcist, a film that has received various Oscar nominations, including the one for best film. Other titles include Dracula, Frankenstein’s Bride, Alien, Psycho, Rosemary’s Baby, and The Shining.

These are the other titles included in the National Film Registry of the Library of Congress:

Ringling Brothers Parade Film (1902) Jubilo (1919) The Flying Ace (1926) Hellbound Train (1930) Flowers and Trees (1932) The Other Man (1951) What Happened to Baby Jane? (1962) Evergreen (1965) Requiem-29 (1970) The Murder of Fred Hampton (1971) Pink Flamingos (1972) Sounder (1972) The Long Goodbye (1973) Cooley High (1975) Richard Pryor: Live in Concert (1979) Chicana (1979) The Wobblies (1979) Star Wars Episode VI – Return of the Jedi (1983) Nightmare – From the Deep of the Night (1984) Stop Making Sense (1984) Who Killed Vincent Chin? (1987) The Watermelon Woman (1996) Selena (1997) The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001) WALL • E (2008)