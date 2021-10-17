Nightmare: Kylie Jenner’s tricks | Cinema

On the occasion of the Halloween period, a peculiar product that binds is about to arriveAnd

The same American businesswoman revealed on Twitter the arrival of “Kylie x A Nightmare on Elm Street”, a new line of cosmetics inspired by the well-known and beloved horror film by Wes Craven. The products are contained in a box that simulates the well-known shape of the video cassettes of the past.

Here is the tweet with the preview of the product published by Jenner herself:

Below you can read the official synopsis of the first chapter of Nightmare – From the Deep of the Night directed by Wes Craven and landed in theaters in 1984:

Teenager Nancy dreams of macabre nightmares, where something monstrous and terrifying shows the will to kill her mercilessly. The problem is that the damage inflicted in the dream seems inexplicably to have repercussions in reality. Meanwhile, his classmates, whose nights are haunted by the same nightmares, are murdered in their sleep by the horrible demon. Nancy seems to be the only one who realizes what is happening, but the police ignore her appeals …

The Nightmare franchise has spawned six sequels over time, a Jason crossover (Friday the 13th) and a 2010 reboot.

