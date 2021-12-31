Nightmare night for the footballer Cancelo, robbed and attacked at home in Manchester

Nightmare night for Joao Cancelo and his family: the 27-year-old Portuguese winger from Manchester City was attacked at home by four criminals who wounded him in the face after he tried to fight back. It was he himself who told it in an Instagram post in which he explained that on Thursday evening he was with his wife Daniela and their little daughter Alicia when the bandits broke into the cottage on the outskirts of Manchester.

“Unfortunately I was attacked by some cowards who hurt me and tried to hurt my family,” explained the former Inter and Juve defender in a story on Instragram, posting a photo of him with a wound to the temple. , “When you try to oppose this is what happens. They managed to take all my jewelry and left me with my face in this state. I don’t know how such mean people can exist. The most important thing for me is my family, and luckily they are all fine. And after so many obstacles in my life, this is just one more that I will overcome. Firm and strong as always ».

Shortly after, Manchester City expressed solidarity with their footballer: “We are shocked and horrified,” reads a note in which the Premier League leaders made it known that it is offering support to Cancelo and help the police with the investigation.