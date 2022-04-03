Nightmare shoots: 7 actors who did not feel very welcome by their peers

The tension, the workload and the long hours of recording can result in a very united cast or the opposite. Here we collect several examples of the second case.

Do you remember that feeling you had when you were the new one in the class? Or when your new partner introduces you to his friends and you don’t finish getting along? Well, imagine being an actor, having to change partners from time to time and being forced to work with them for many, many hours a day. It can be really exhausting and although sometimes it works the first time, other times it leads to very uncomfortable situations. This is the case of these actors, who did not feel very well received in some of the shoots they have worked on. While some are rumors and those affected have let the silence speak for itself, others have said loud and clear about what they have experienced in these recordings. Like Janet Hubert, who has waged an open war against the distribution of The prince of Bel Air during decades. Or Kim Catrall, who did not want to meet up with her classmates sex in new york for the ‘revival’ And Just Like That… and has given his reasons publicly. Here we review 8 actors who did not feel very welcome on the set of their series and movies. If you want to be up to date and receive the premieres in your email, sign up for our Newsletter

Isaiah Washington Was Kind of Nasty on ‘Grey’s Anatomy’

When we talk about conflicts in Grey’s Anatomy, the first name to come to the fore is that of Katherine Heigl. The person in charge of playing Izzie Stevens, a great favorite, left the series abruptly and for years there has been talk of the bad ways in which everything happened, with different versions of both parties and without us really ever knowing what It really happened behind the scenes. But Heigl had no problems relating to the cast itself, which did happen with his partner Isaiah Washington, the one in charge of playing Preston Burke, the same one who planted Cristina (Sandra Oh) at the altar. The actor was fired in 2007 after using a homophobic slur on set. Although he denied that the nasty comment was directed at anyone in particular, most of those present realized that it was an insult to TR Knight. A later book full of details about working on the set would reveal that an argument with Patrick Dempsey ensued that ended with Washington going after his partner, pushing him against a wall and making the nasty comment about TR Knight, that he didn’t even It had nothing to do with the fight. “He was a fabulous actor,” a network executive told the book. “He had his personality problems. I’m not going to hide that he had unnecessary fights. The gay community never forgave him.”

Mischa Barton wasn’t entirely comfortable on ‘The OC’

Mischa Barton played Marissa Cooper on The OC until her character died at the end of the third season. We didn’t learn the real reasons for her departure until 15 years later, when she recounted her experience in an interview with E! News. Creator Josh Schwartz had previously stated, in 2017, that Barton had a “complicated chemistry” with the castbut did not want to leave the series. But what is Mischa Barton’s version? “In the middle of the second season, I would say, when we started to double the episodes and shoot [se volvió] much harder, that was too much for me. I didn’t know where the character was going. I remember it very fondly, but there are things that I think people did wrong and the way they handled it. So, I just didn’t feel like she could move on,” the actress told E! News. She also added that several things came together: “She had a lot to do with them adding Rachel [Bilson] at the last minute as a series regular after the first season, matching everyone’s pay, and kind of a general bullying of some of the men on set.” Barton maintains that he worked long hours and that, at the same time, he felt a lot of pressure in his personal life, which he saw invaded by the arrival of fame.

Kathleen Turner complained about the actors of ‘Friends’ and was so pleased

Veteran performer Kathleen Turner was one of the many stars who played characters in the long run of the most famous and beloved sitcom among millennials, Friends, in which she played Chandler’s (Matthew Perry) father, Charles Bing . However, the actress does not have good memories of her time in the series and, as she would reveal over time, the reason is that she did not feel comfortable or well received by the permanent members of the cast. “I’m going to be honest, which is my habit,” began the Vulture statements that went around the world. “I didn’t feel very welcomed by the cast. I remember wearing an uncomfortable sequined dress and my high heels were absolutely killing me. I found it strange that none of the actors thought to offer me a seat. Ultimately, it was one of the older members of the crew who said, ‘Get Miss Turner a chair.’The Friends actors were a clique, but I don’t think my experience with them was the only one. I think they were just such a hermetic group that no one from the outside mattered.”

Jay Mohr confessed that Jennifer Aniston treated him very badly in ‘Picture Perfect’

Here is a case that is not confirmed, but that has the ingredients to be a juicy Hollywood gossip. Jay Mohr starred in Boyfriend for Hire opposite Jennifer Aniston in 1997 and, if the claims are true, his experience was a nightmare. Without speaking directly about Aniston, Mohr stated in an interview with Elle in 2010 that he had a partner who was not exactly excited about working with him. “I hadn’t done a lot of movies and even though they did screen tests with some pretty famous guys, I somehow got into the lead role. The actress said: ‘No way! You got to be kidding!’. At a very high volume. Between shots. To other actors on the set. Literally, I would have gone to my mother’s house to cry, “said Mohr. Why is it supposed to be Aniston? Because in his podcast he has declared that Aniston was the most difficult actress with whom he has worked and assured that it annoyed him during the filming of Boyfriend for Hire.

Janet Hubert, Aunt Viv from ‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,’ Has Hated Everyone for Decades

One of the most popular feuds on the small screen has as its protagonist Janet Hubertthe actress who played the first aunt Viv in the popular ‘sitcom’ The prince of Bel Air and whose problematic relationship with the team was precisely what caused that change of actress that we all remember. According to the first version that was circulating for years, Janet Hubert was always angry and would have had some problems with the leading role of her character. in the plot of the series, which I expected to be much larger. The statements that the actress had been making for years and comments of contempt for her peers, such as calling Alfonso Ribeiro, Carlton, “ass lickers”, gave credit to everything that was said about her, although, over time, new details came to light. who helped her clean up her image. On the one hand, The actress explained that at that time when “she was always angry” she was going through a bad family moment that prevented her from being happy and, for her part, Will Smith He admitted that he hadn’t been good to her either. The two made amends at the reunion of The Fresh Prince of Bel Air which is now available on HBO Max.

Shannen Doherty was not very happy even in ‘Sensation of living’

Shannen Doherty will be remembered by many for playing Brenda Walsh in Sense of Living, but she may prefer to forget that time in her career. This was the role that made her famous in 1990, when she was 19 years old. Her youth and strong character led her to have some problems with her classmates. It is what she implies says Jennie Garth (Kelly) in her memoir, Deep Thoughts From A Hollywood Blonde, when she says that she Doherty had “opinions on a lot of things and I wasn’t afraid to share them, even if it meant sounding like a real idiot”. Supposedly, Doherty and Garth’s problems became physical, having to be separated by their partners. In reality, there were many who had a bad relationship with the actress and, according to US Weekly, Tori Spelling moved contacts – her father is the famous producer Aaron Spelling – and Doherty magically stopped appearing in the series.

… not even in ‘Charmed’

Yes Feeling of living gave fame to Shannen Doherty, his popularity was consolidated with Charmed. The story of the three Halliwell sisters is one of the great successes in television history, and what would a production of this level be without good gossip? Prue’s death in the third season of the series hides a whole drama behind. Doherty and Alyssa Milano began to have problems at some point in the production, but there was a moment when they got along very well. In fact, Doherty was a bridesmaid at her partner’s wedding to musician Cinjun Tate. “There were times when I would come in and say ‘Good morning, Shannen’ and she wouldn’t respond. And other times when she would say ‘Good morning, Alyssa’ and I wouldn’t say anything to her.”Milano told E! News. Their relationship reached a point of no return where Milano called for Doherty’s firing, but she resigned first. Fortunately, dramas are a thing of the past. Shannen Doherty has publicly shared her battle with her cancer since she was diagnosed in 2015 and Alyssa Milano has been one of her supporters. In fact, the actress has declared that life “changes people” and that she is “very happy that he is well”. She claims that she prays for her every day.