Nightmare, the historic villa of the film with Freddy Krueger on sale for 3.25 million dollars. Look at the pictures

It is one of the most famous houses in the history of horror cinema: an elegant villa of the early twentieth century located at number 1428 of North Genesee in a residential area of Los Angeles with three bedrooms and four bathrooms, hardwood floors and a guest house in the back. Nothing today would suggest that in that house in 1984 was shot Nightmare on Elm Street (Nightmare From the Deep of the Night in Italian), film by Wes Craven that he saw born Freddy Krueger included by the American Film Institute in the list of the 100 best villains in the history of cinema.

A horror that in the era of splatter films is based on psychological suggestion and on the dreamlike atmosphere rather than on special effects and brings the figure of the black man into the cinematographic language of the 80s thanks to the mask of Freddy Krueger, played by Robert Englund.

A story that captures the public, transforms the independent production house New Line Cinema in a colossus of Hollywood and gives life to six sequels through 2010. The character of Freddy Krueger is said to be inspired by two real people from Wes Craven’s childhood: a bully from his school and a homeless man who scared him. Nightmare on Elm Street also marks the film debut of Johnny Depp in the role of Glen, friend of the protagonist Tina Gray. Wes Craven died in 2015 (after also creating the hugely successful series Scream) and the house in which he set the film that gave life to the icon Freddy Krueger is now for sale: those who want to live in the nightmare of Nightmare can buy it for $ 3.25 million.