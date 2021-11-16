nightmares Cristiano Ronaldo, Ibrahimovic and Lewandowski

And where could the play-off draw take place, if not in Swiss ? The hosts as disinterested spectators, the blues in bad trouble. Appointment for Friday 26 November a Zurich . Italy clings to the last carriage, that of the urn, to try to embark in the direction Qatar where the World Cup will start in 370 days. In the draw 12 teams in all are expected three final four with semi-final and final in a straight match: whoever wins tears the last three world championship passes. The six seeded players (Italy is among them, regardless of today’s results) will play the semi-final at home, while the venue for the final will be decided by a draw. The days circled in red on the calendar are March 24 and 25 for the semifinals, March 28 and 29 for the finals.

Italy, the possible opponents in the playoffs

Ronaldo, Ibrahimovic, Lewandowski. They are the opponents to avoid. Portugal, Russia and Scotland are seeded like us, Sweden and Poland almost but it depends on today’s latest results. Those we cannot meet in the semifinals, however, we could find them on our path in the playoff final. The big bogeys of the draw have high-sounding names and score goals in clusters for three excellent second courses such as Portugal, Sweden And Poland.

