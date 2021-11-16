Sports

nightmares Cristiano Ronaldo, Ibrahimovic and Lewandowski

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee4 hours ago
0 37 1 minute read

And where could the play-off draw take place, if not in Swiss? The hosts as disinterested spectators, the blues in bad trouble. Appointment for Friday 26 November a Zurich. Italy clings to the last carriage, that of the urn, to try to embark in the direction Qatar where the World Cup will start in 370 days. In the draw 12 teams in all are expected three final four with semi-final and final in a straight match: whoever wins tears the last three world championship passes. The six seeded players (Italy is among them, regardless of today’s results) will play the semi-final at home, while the venue for the final will be decided by a draw. The days circled in red on the calendar are March 24 and 25 for the semifinals, March 28 and 29 for the finals.

"Batacazo mundial": Italy goes around the web in the playoffs

Look at the gallery

“Batacazo mundial”: Italy goes around the web in the playoffs

Italy, the possible opponents in the playoffs

Ronaldo, Ibrahimovic, Lewandowski. They are the opponents to avoid. Portugal, Russia and Scotland are seeded like us, Sweden and Poland almost but it depends on today’s latest results. Those we cannot meet in the semifinals, however, we could find them on our path in the playoff final. The big bogeys of the draw have high-sounding names and score goals in clusters for three excellent second courses such as Portugal, Sweden And Poland.

All the insights on the edition of Corriere dello Sport – Stadio

Italy does not break through in Belfast: Mancini in the playoffs for the World Cup

Look at the gallery

Italy does not break through in Belfast: Mancini in the playoffs for the World Cup

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee4 hours ago
0 37 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Rugby test match, Italy-Argentina 37-16. Injury for Riccioni

3 days ago

the endless threats of the Pumas to Crowley’s new Italy

4 days ago

Inter-Nandez: Agoumé and Nainggolan in Cagliari in a maxi exchange?

July 16, 2021

GP Brazil, Hamilton will start last in the sprint race – F1

3 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button