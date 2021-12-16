Nike buys the RTFKT digital sneaker brand

Monday Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) announced an acquisition that could strengthen its position in the digital sneaker market.

What happened

Nike announced the acquisition of RTFKT, a leading brand in the digital sneaker and fashion sector; terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

“This acquisition is another step that accelerates Nike’s digital transformation and allows us to serve athletes and creators at the crossroads of sports, creativity, gaming and culture,” said Nike CEO. John Donahoe.

Because it is important

RTFKT is considered one of the leading digital collectible brands to combine culture and gaming. Earlier this year RTFKT finished a digital sneaker in seven minutes, raising $ 3.1 million; at the time, the company had stated that major brands and celebrities were looking for future collaborations with the brand.

Nike plans to invest in the RTFKT brand to continue its innovation and extend the company’s digital footprint.

“We are thrilled to grow our brand, which has fully formed in the metaverse,” said co-founder of RTFKT, Benoit Pagotto.

The acquisition follows the announcement that Nike will build the Nikeverse in the game Roblox Corp (NYSE: RBLX).

RTFKT recently launched a collection of NFTs called RTFKT CloneX. The 20,000-piece collection was unveiled earlier this week and on Monday saw volume and valuation rise in the wake of Nike’s announcement; the minimum price of the RTFKT CloneX collection is 5.69 Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH).

RTFKT CloneX’s sales volume was over $ 18 million last week, ranking sixth on CryptoSlam.

Price movement

Nike shares closed 1.31% lower at $ 166.84 on Monday.