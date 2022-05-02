Nike launches its ‘Mambacita Sweet 16’ shoes in honor of Gianna Bryant

The legacy of Kobe Bryant, in new Nike shoes 0:57

(CNN) — Nike released a special edition sneaker called the “Mambacita Sweet 16” to pay tribute to Gianna “Gigi” Bryant, on what would have been her 16th birthday.

“So happy with the way these Mambacita sneakers came out in honor of my daughter Gigi,” Vanessa Bryant wrote on Instagram. The shoes feature a black snakeskin pattern to represent “Gigi’s Mambacita mentality.”

“The ‘Mambacita Sweet 16’ are inspired by his resilient spirit and the love he had, not only for the game, but for his family, his friends and his community,” Bryant said in a note posted on his Instagram. “Part of her legacy is building a better future for all girls and women in sport, one step at a time.”

“The Legacy Kobe and Gianna Bryant Built”

Gianna and her father, basketball legend Kobe Bryant, died in a helicopter crash in January 2020. Like her father, Gianna was also a talented basketball player with aspirations of making it to the WNBA. Earlier this year, Vanessa Bryant announced that she had struck a deal with Nike to create clothing in honor of Kobe, nicknamed the “Black Mamba.”

“The Kobe 6 Protro ‘Mambacita Sweet 16’ honors the legacy that Kobe and Gianna ‘Gigi’ Bryant built,” Nike wrote in a statement announcing the release. “One that encouraged all generations to continue their journey to be better, for themselves and for the game that unites us all,” he added.

Proceeds from these sneakers will go to the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to honoring the legacy of Kobe and Gianna by supporting underprivileged athletes, according to Nike.

The model sold out in 2 minutes, according to a foundation post on Instagram.