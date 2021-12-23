Nike shares soar after second quarter earnings

Actions Tuesday Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) spiked after the company reported fiscal second-quarter earnings on Monday that beat analyst estimates and said sneaker sales in North America are booming.

Nike reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $ 0.83 per share on revenue of $ 11.36 billion – both numbers exceeded analyst consensus estimates of $ 0.63 per share and $ 11, respectively. 25 billion. Revenues grew by 1% compared to last year.

During the quarter, sales in North America grew by 12%, while sales in China recorded a decline of 20%; sales in Europe, the Middle East and Africa grew by 6%.

According to the company, Nike factories in Vietnam are back up to 80% of pre-closure levels after several plants have been closed in recent months due to local outbreaks of COVID-19.

Digital sales are up 12% from last year, including 9% sales growth with Nike Direct.

Looking ahead, Nike has predicted in its guidance that third-quarter revenue growth will be single-digit low.

Nike’s long-term growth story

Morgan Stanley analyst Kimberly Greenberger said Nike will likely continue to face short-term disruptions in the coming quarters, but its long-term outlook remains unchanged.

“NKE’s ability to comply with guidance against the backdrop of unprecedented volatility lends credibility to NKE’s path to its long-term growth and profitability algorithm,” wrote Greenberger.

Stifel analyst Jim Duffy said Nike’s execution was extraordinary within a very difficult environment.

“We continue to see NIKE as a class-dominant global growth vehicle that is evolving towards a higher return model, and we see NKE shares as a strong core holding for growth investors in large-cap companies,” Duffy wrote.

Cristina Fernández, an analyst at Telsey Advisory Group, said Nike’s inventory situation should continue to improve as production capacity in Vietnam returns to 100%.

“We remain positive about NKE as demand for Nike products remains strong and the company’s long-term prospects (single-digit high annual revenue growth and operating margin of 15-20%) remain unchanged,” he wrote. Fernández.

Uncertainty about China

Wells Fargo analyst Kate Fitzsimons said Nike’s guidance is likely cautious, but uncertainty over China could continue to be a stumbling block to the title.

“While Q2 numbers show that NKE is coping well with global supply disruptions (canceled over 130 million unit orders with 3 months of Vietnam factory closures), China’s tougher results in the year are unlikely. Q2 and the “less worst”, though probably still negative, third quarter trends in the area will be rewarded on the valuation front, especially considering that the stock is trading at a premium of around 9-10 times its pre-pandemic averages “, wrote Fitzsimons.

Truist Securities analyst Beth Reed said gross margins in the second quarter were particularly impressive.

“Importantly, we believe the supply chain problems and weakness in China are not permanent, and we believe NKE is a first-rate bet on the athletic industry that will emerge from the pandemic as the most profitable company poised to outperform a long term, ”Reed wrote.

Bank of America analyst Lorraine Hutchinson said Nike’s supply chain improvements are on schedule, while China’s recovery is a question mark.

“Management expects improvement in the third quarter, but our view on trends remains clouded due to uncertainty in demand following the Xinjiang cotton dispute,” Hutchinson wrote.

Nike recommendations and target prices

Morgan Stanley has an Overweight rating and has lowered its target price from $ 206 to $ 202.