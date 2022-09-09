Nike unveils new 2022-2023 third kit

PSG and Nike have just unveiled, this Friday, the new third jersey that Christophe Galtier’s players will wear throughout the 2022-2023 season.

After unveiling its home and away jerseys, Paris Saint-Germain has now decided, on Friday August 9, to reveal the visual identity of its new third jersey for this 2022-2023 season.

A model similar to the home jersey

Fans of the residents of the Parc des Princes will easily notice that this third jersey, which will be worn by Kylian Mbappé, Neymar Jr and Lionel Messi on the lawns of Ligue 1 and in the Champions League in the coming months, has the same design as the home outfit.









It is indeed a Hechter jersey in a dominant white, with a wide blue stripe surrounded by two thinner red stripes on the sides. These strips are cut in half to make way for the new main jersey sponsor, Qatar Airways, the airline having replaced its competition Fly Emirates this year on the equipment of the players trained by Christophe Galtier.

A royal blue on a white base as a third kit

Note that the blue chosen by the American firm is not the result of chance, since it is called “game royal”, or royal blue. This matches the same color used for the away kit in 2020-21. This year’s home jersey is adorned with a navy blue.









Just like on the first jersey of the 22-23 financial year, the PSG crest in monochrome reigns just above the white swoosh of the American company, official equipment supplier of the reigning French champions since the 1989-1990 season. bringing in around €75 million for the Parisian leaders.

🆕🏟️👕 Discover our jersey 𝘁𝗵𝗶𝗿𝗱 @nikefootball for season 22/23 ⬜️

🆕🏟️👕 Discover our jersey 𝘁𝗵𝗶𝗿𝗱 @nikefootball for season 22/23 ⬜️

A new white tunic that revisits one of the Club's most iconic designs ❤️💙

