Nikita, when River Phoenix and Sidney Poitier met

MILAN – “One of the worst movies I’ve ever seen”. This is how the then President and CEO of Columbia Pictures, David Puttnam, already defined it The duelists, Midnight Escape And Moments of glory, which, ten years before his second political life in the Labor Party as Baron of Queensgate to save his film assets, he put his face to it. And that preliminary editing of Nikita – Faceless Spies just did not convince him. He said it plainly to the director Richard Benjamin, fresh from the flop of Home Sweet Home with Tom Hanks. To give shape and a certain narrative fluidity we thought the veteran Jim Clark who later Screams of silence And Mission he was Puttnam’s trusted editor. Just so Nikita reached adequate standards – according to Puttnam – to the point of making him one of the instant-cult of his generation.

But it is not for particular narrative reasons that we are here in the episode of Longform (HERE you can find the others) to tell a film from the Eighties like Nikita. Of course, in perhaps the most crucial moment of the Cold War, the idea of ​​a narrative that against the backdrop of an American dream with Russian hues – flat rate in the form but sincere in essence – it conveyed family and patriotic values ​​reaching love as a universal language capable of overcoming even political distances, it was commendable. This was the intention of the screenwriter, Bo Goldman, who in order to pursue it came to a climax as benevolent as it is forced and impossible in real life. What, however, yields, and renders, Nikita a memorable work is the strange (very strange) couple of pure histrionic talent formed by Sidney Poitier and River Phoenix. Past, present and future (at least at the time) of Hollywood.

For the contribution given by Phoenix a Nikita director Benjamin always used honey words: “River? He knew how to stay at the Poitier pass for the entire time of filming. They have great chemistry and River has a wonderful instinct. It’s not just great – it’s real. He can’t pretend, and it’s wonderful to see. He has one foot in childhood and one foot in adulthood “. An affectionate but paternalistic attitude that of Benjamin, who did not receive the favors of the person concerned, at the time of the shooting a very determined seventeen year old who a year later would also receive his first (and only) Oscar nomination for Live on the run. Already on the crest of the wave after Explorers and especially Stand by Me – Remembrance of a summer in fact the almost adult but already mature Phoenix accused Benjamin several times of treating him like a child.

Different speech for Sidney Poitier who put his heart, charm and personality into it. Some time later Poitier revealed how, despite delivering tens of hundreds of scripts to him, Nikita managed to interest him: “On page fifteen I was interested; it was unusual. I was afraid that on page forty I would lose interest and yet I was still there. On page eighty I was flying: I accepted immediately “. He was fascinated by the charisma and the aura of mystery around his Roy Parmenter: “We know nothing about him. He is a man who protects himself. What he does in Nikita is to make decisions that are contrary to what one would normally expect from someone like him “. And the concept of the film starts from the intimacy of the conflict to then project itself – in a progressive narrative escalation – to the highest levels: “The conflict in which he is involved is a microcosm of the conflict between the former USSR and Western democracies. There is not only the life of a boy and his family, but the entire human species “.

Richard Benjamin has always considered himself lucky (also an actor, we saw him in Ray Donovan a few years ago) for having been able to attend the acting exchanges of Poitier and Phoenix on the set because if it is true that, however original, the concept family-spy movie from Nikita – Faceless Spies does not shine for artistic vivacity, every time the recitative auras of the two combine on stage the rhythm of Nikita rises considerably. And it becomes a film-in-film. An improperly episodic story with an unattainable stylistic figure where two acting titans play with the narrative material in dowry, now amplifying the drama of the moment, now overcoming and reaching the terrain of brilliant comedy. One could even (and rightly) use the word over-acting. But there was so much of that talent and so much of that acting spontaneity at stake for that Nikita and its narrative sterility was only to be gained.

In short, not the most iconic nor the manifesto film of his generation Nikita, released in Italy on May 31, 1988, but also became a cult following the untimely death of River only five years later, in 1993. Benjamin’s Russian sleeper cells, however (his father was Richard Jenkins!), made the story of the cinema giving life to a sub-genre of spy-movie that twenty-five years later will find new life in the television series The Americans by Joseph Weisberg. Like all self-respecting instant-cultists, too Nikita has suffered – in spite of himself – the sad fate of the feeble (and unsolicited) remake: Abduction – Take your life back 2011 by the late John Singleton. With Taylor Lautner and Alfred Molina in the roles that were of River Phoenix and Sidney Poitier, needless to say it is of a completely different technical and acting category compared to this harmless (but interesting) predecessor who today also appears as a historical relic of the Cold War.