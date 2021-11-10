Nikkei index, we expect some profit taking

Japan’s Nikkei stock index, which in mid-September updated its 30-year highs to 30,795 points, for now it would seem destined to retrace.







Nikkei 225 index, daily chart. Source: TeleTrader

At the end of October, the breakout of the resistance obtained from the tops of February 16 and April 12, 2021, allowed the Japanese index to score a decisive acceleration capable of pushing courses above 30 thousand points.

The subsequent retracement brought the prices back to deal with the aforementioned trendline, which this time acted as a support. The segment obtained from the lows of 11 and 13 October has pushed prices in recent weeks.

The arrival at the top of the bullish channel would appear unable to interrupt, at least temporarily, the recent ascent (also in light of a divergence that emerged at the end of last week).

Nikkei 225 Index: Operational Strategies

Given what emerged from the analysis, they could be evaluated bearish strategies of 29,870 points with stop loss set at 30,090 points and main objective at 29,350 points. The final target would instead be identified at 29,100 points.

For this strategy, the Turbo Short certificate by BNP Paribas with ISIN NLBNPIT12LV1 and 6.84 leverage.