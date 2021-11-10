Nikkei index, we expect some profit taking
Japan’s Nikkei stock index, which in mid-September updated its 30-year highs to 30,795 points, for now it would seem destined to retrace.
Nikkei 225 index, daily chart. Source: TeleTrader
At the end of October, the breakout of the resistance obtained from the tops of February 16 and April 12, 2021, allowed the Japanese index to score a decisive acceleration capable of pushing courses above 30 thousand points.
The subsequent retracement brought the prices back to deal with the aforementioned trendline, which this time acted as a support. The segment obtained from the lows of 11 and 13 October has pushed prices in recent weeks.
The arrival at the top of the bullish channel would appear unable to interrupt, at least temporarily, the recent ascent (also in light of a divergence that emerged at the end of last week).
Nikkei 225 Index: Operational Strategies
Given what emerged from the analysis, they could be evaluated bearish strategies of 29,870 points with stop loss set at 30,090 points and main objective at 29,350 points. The final target would instead be identified at 29,100 points.
For this strategy, the Turbo Short certificate by BNP Paribas with ISIN NLBNPIT12LV1 and 6.84 leverage.
WARNING
This publication has been prepared by Money.it srl a socio unico (the Publisher), with registered office in Via di Vigna Fabbri, 5, 00179, Rome, in complete autonomy and therefore exclusively reflects the opinions and evaluations of the Publisher. . The information and opinions contained in this publication have been obtained or extracted from sources deemed reliable by the Publisher; however, the Publisher makes no representations or warranties as to their accuracy, adequacy or completeness. BNP Paribas and the companies of the BNP Paribas group do not accept any liability for its content. Scenarios, calculation assumptions, past data and performance, estimated prices, examples of potential revenues or valuations are for illustrative / informational purposes only, with no guarantee that such scenarios or potential revenues will occur or be achieved. In any case, the Publisher is not responsible for any loss or damage, direct or indirect, which may derive from the use of the contents of this publication.
For information on Money.it srl a socio unico, as the producer of the recommendations, on the presentation of the recommendations and on the positions and conflicts of interest of the producer, please click on this link.