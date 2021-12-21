Nikola beats Tesla: first electric trucks delivered

Nikola beats Tesla and delivers the first units of his Nikola Tre electric truck. Thus denying the cassandras who gave her up for dead after the attack on the stock market by short-handed speculators and the investigation by the New York State Attorney General who in the summer led to the resignation of the founder Trevor Milton.

The vehicles went to the logistics company Total Transportation Services (TSSI), which operates in the Californian port of Los Angeles and Long Beach. The first vehicles will be two battery-powered trucks plus two hydrogen fuel cells and will serve as real-world tests. If the trial is successful, TSSI will process the order by the summer for the supply of 100 trucks, 30 BEVs and 70 FCEVs.

However, after the misadventures of this summer, the plans and objectives of the start-up have been drastically downsized. New CEO Mark Russell has reduced the test delivery forecast to customers from 600 to 100. It subsequently dropped to 25. The American factory did not take off due to the shortage of components and the lack of some suppliers.

Some suspect that even the first vehicles delivered were not produced in America, but in Europe at the Iveco factory in Ulm. According to initial plans, Iveco, which is Nikola’s strong shareholder, should supply the European market by mounting the powertrain developed by NiKola on the proprietary S-Way platform. The first European supply contract concerns the Port of Hamburg which has ordered 25 battery trucks for delivery by 2022.

“Nikola has committed to make its first deliveries of Three BEVs in the fourth quarter of 2021 and it is a great honor to celebrate this milestone with our partner, TTSIRussell said when the trucks were delivered.



Vic LaRosa, president of TTSI, added: «Production, performance and maintenance will be the key to our future success and we are confident Nikola will excel on all three fronts.“.

