Business

Nikola beats Tesla: first electric trucks delivered

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman18 mins ago
0 18 2 minutes read

nikola beats tesla
The Nikola Tre, a vehicle that the American company is expected to build in partnership with Iveco.

Nikola beats Tesla and delivers the first units of his Nikola Tre electric truck. Thus denying the cassandras who gave her up for dead after the attack on the stock market by short-handed speculators and the investigation by the New York State Attorney General who in the summer led to the resignation of the founder Trevor Milton.

nikola beats tesla
Trevor Milton

The vehicles went to the logistics company Total Transportation Services (TSSI), which operates in the Californian port of Los Angeles and Long Beach. The first vehicles will be two battery-powered trucks plus two hydrogen fuel cells and will serve as real-world tests. If the trial is successful, TSSI will process the order by the summer for the supply of 100 trucks, 30 BEVs and 70 FCEVs.

However, after the misadventures of this summer, the plans and objectives of the start-up have been drastically downsized. New CEO Mark Russell has reduced the test delivery forecast to customers from 600 to 100. It subsequently dropped to 25. The American factory did not take off due to the shortage of components and the lack of some suppliers.

Some suspect that even the first vehicles delivered were not produced in America, but in Europe at the Iveco factory in Ulm. According to initial plans, Iveco, which is Nikola’s strong shareholder, should supply the European market by mounting the powertrain developed by NiKola on the proprietary S-Way platform. The first European supply contract concerns the Port of Hamburg which has ordered 25 battery trucks for delivery by 2022.

The battery-powered truck Three with which Nikola beats the Tesla Semi over time

Nikola has committed to make its first deliveries of Three BEVs in the fourth quarter of 2021 and it is a great honor to celebrate this milestone with our partner, TTSIRussell said when the trucks were delivered.

Vic LaRosa, president of TTSI, added: «Production, performance and maintenance will be the key to our future success and we are confident Nikola will excel on all three fronts.“.

—- Do you want to be part of our community and stay informed at all times? Subscribe for free to our newsletter and our YouTube channel—

Source link

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman18 mins ago
0 18 2 minutes read
Photo of Zach Shipman

Zach Shipman

Zach is 47 years old and writes gaming technology and entertainment news for us. Every news of him is very true, so he is our writer. Suhail has 5 years of writing experience. Zach Email: zach@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Renault Captur E-Tech Hybrid, the ‘queen’ of consumption – The Test of ANSA Motori

November 13, 2021

Evergrande dodges the default at the last minute. Pay coupons on at least two of the three maturing bonds

November 10, 2021

How much retirement does those who finish their careers take with 1000-1500 in 2022?

4 weeks ago

Tim, leaves (also) the head of Communications Simone Cantagallo

1 week ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button