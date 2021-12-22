Nikola closes with the past: pays a hefty fine to the SEC, and demands damages from Trevor Milton

Nikola Corporation, formerly known as Nikola Motor Company, is gradually trying to get rid of the fraudulent company label, increasingly distancing itself from its past, and from its founder. Trevor Milton.

these days the news of an agreement with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), to close the ongoing fraud investigation from 2020. The allegations came following a report of Hindenburg Research, who had discovered several irregularities in Nikola’s work, and who basically accused her of advertising technologies and development that did not really exist. The culmination of this fraud is the now famous video of the fuel cell truck, actually not working and simply dropped downhill from a hill.

The CEO and founder Trevor Milton was identified as the sole and main responsible for this conduct, and after his departure from the company Nikola made a clean sweep of the many projects (many fake), to focus on theNikola Tre electric truck. The first pre-series examples of this vehicle have just been delivered to a customer in California.

The American SEC therefore accepted an agreement to close the investigation, which provides for the payment of a $ 125 million fine, which Nikola will pay in five six-monthly installments, starting now and until 2023. As part of the agreement Nikola does not admit or deny the allegations, but says she is ready to claim damages from Milton himself. Here is the statement:

“We are pleased to conclude this chapter as the company has now resolved all government investigations.We will continue to implement our strategy and vision to realize our business plan, including delivering trucks to customers, expanding our manufacturing facilities. production and our sales and service network and the construction of our hydrogen infrastructure ecosystem, including hydrogen production and distribution stations. Under the terms of the resolution, Nikola neither admits nor denies the SEC’s findings on the matter.The company has taken action to seek reimbursement from its founder, Trevor Milton, for costs and damages in connection with the government investigation“.