Nikola Jokic claims unique NBA record that Jordan and LeBron never could

The Serbian from the Denver Nuggets had a night to forget that led him to conquer a unique record in the NBA that not even the greatest have been able to achieve.

Increasingly, Nikola Jockic is positioning his name on the list of players who deserve special attention in the National Basketball Association (NBA). Serbian is on and his outstanding performances prove it every day.

In addition, he assumes that obtaining the MVP award with the jersey of Denver Nuggets during the previous campaign was not a product of chance. He is the cornerstone of Michael Malone, of that there is no doubt.

On Sunday night on the North American courts, those from Colorado faced the New Orleans Pelicans on the Pepsi Center Arena, and there, ‘The Joker’ shone with light own after a superb performance.

Neither LeBron, nor Jordan: Nikola Jokic!

46 units, 11 assists and 12 rebounds billed Nikola Jockic in the 43 minutes he saw action. In this way, he became only player in NBA history to get a record of (46/12/11/3/4), as reported by the statistics portal StatMuse.

Yes, not the biggest ones like Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O’Neal, LeBron James and other legends have been able to capture the numbers that Jokic left at the Pepsi Center.