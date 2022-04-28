Nikola Jokic says he would sign a supermax deal with the Denver Nuggets as his season ends

SAN FRANCISCO — After a historic season that could mean a second MVP trophy, Nikola Jokic said he will sign what is expected to be the largest supermax contract extension in NBA history with the Denver Nuggets this offseason.

Jokic had 30 points, 19 rebounds and 8 assists in Game 5 of the Nuggets’ first-round series on Wednesday night, but they were eliminated in a 102-98 loss to the Golden State Warriors.

Jokic is now eligible for a supermax contract extension that will be worth $254 million over five years, according to ESPN’s Bobby Marks.

“I would, of course,” Jokic said when asked about a contract extension. “But it’s not something I’m deciding. I think so [la] offer is on the table, of course I will accept it because I really like the organization, I really like the people who work here. Have [una] very good relationship with everyone, from [el] Owner to Team Manager”.

The reigning MVP amassed a historic individual season that could lead him to be named MVP for the second year in a row. Jokic, 27, became the first player with 2,000 points, 1,000 rebounds and 500 assists in a season. He also became the first to average 25 points, 13 rebounds and 7 assists in a season, and the first to lead his team in points, rebounds, assists, steals, blocks and field goal percentage in a season since the steals and blocks became official in 1973-74, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

In typical Jokic fashion, the center downplayed his individual success and a potential second straight MVP trophy.

“I mean, I never dream about it,” Jokic said of the prospect of winning a second MVP. “It’s something that if it happens, it’s great, of course. It’s something that probably [asegura que] my legacy, my name, will always be there.”

“But if I don’t get it, I’m not going to die… It would be nice, but if it happens, it happens.”

Despite Jokic’s efforts, the Nuggets were eliminated rather one-sidedly for the second year in a row. They were swept by the Phoenix Suns in the second round of last postseason and this time lost in the first round in five games. Of course, the Nuggets were without Jamal Murray for either of those two postseasons following ACL surgery, and Michael Porter Jr. missed most of this season after undergoing a third back surgery.

“It’s scary to think about,” Denver coach Michael Malone said of adding a healthy Murray and Porter to the lineup with Jokic. “Throwback to last season before Jamal’s injury. We felt like we had a legitimate chance to win a championship last year. Unfortunately, it just wasn’t in the cards for us… You’re playing without two max players who helped us come out of the first round in the last three years.

Jokic said there are still a lot of unknowns for the Nuggets, who reached the Western Conference finals in the 2020 postseason bubble, even once they’re healthy again.

“We don’t know what we can do because we weren’t healthy,” Jokic said. “Do we have talent? Yeah. Can we do something? Probably. You can see across the league that teams are building super teams and not having the success [que esperaba]Let’s say”.

“I think we have talent. We have players. We have pieces. We have tools. The only thing is if we’re going to work together. That’s the only thing. That’s the thing. You can’t know that until you start playing.”