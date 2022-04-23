Nikola Jokic very close to achieving a historic and only negative record in NBA history

The Serbian star and still the competition’s Most Valuable Player has not been able to display part of his talent in the Postseason, which brings him closer to a lousy record.

Denver Nuggets is dangerously close to being swept and fired from National Basketball Association (NBA) Playoffscourtesy of the Golden State Warriorsa situation that could harm its greatest figure, the Serbian Nikola Jockic.

The current recipient of the award for Most valuable Playerand the strongest candidate to repeat it this season, has not been able to counteract the defense of Draymond Greennor to help his team close the gap in a series that seems to have a definite end.

This Sunday, Jokic will have one (almost) last chance to lead the Nuggets to stretch the 2022 NBA Playoffs series, at least, until a fifth game, on Wednesday, April 27 in San Francisco; on the contrary, will get a single negative mark for the history of the competition.

Jokic on the verge of achieving a unique negative record in the NBA



According to data provided by statmusecurrently the European pivot registers a losing streak of games in the Postseasonsince he has not won a game since June 3, 2021when they beat Portland Trail Blazers 126-115 to reach the Western Conference Semifinals, where they were swept by phoenix suns. 0-7 mark today.

But there is something worse against Jokic, because in case the Warriors manage to beat the Nuggets, and keep the series 0-4, the Serb will officially become the first MVP in NBA history to be swept in the first round of playoffs. A black mark for his career.