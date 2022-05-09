Nikola Jokic will be named MVP for the second consecutive season

The Denver Nuggets star center was voted NBA Most Valuable Player, beating out Giannis Antetokounmpo and Joel Embiid

The star center of Denver Nuggets, Nikola Jockichas been chosen Most valuable Player of the NBA for second consecutive seasonsources told Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

A formal announcement is expected this week, sources told Wojnarowski.

The raw stats of Jokic They were even better this year than last, as he set career highs averaging 27.1 points and 13.8 rebounds per game. He also averaged 7.9 assists, enough to rank eighth in the league.

Jokic He also became the first player in the history of the NBA with 2,000 points, 1,000 rebounds and 500 assists in one season.

The star center of Denver he did it all without two of his top teammates, as point guard Jamal Murray missed the entire season recovering from a torn ACL and Michael Porter Jr. was limited to nine games with a back injury. Despite that, the Nuggets they were able to qualify for the playoffs as the fifth seed in the West.

Jokic He is the fourteenth player in the history of the NBA to win the award for Most valuable Player on multiple occasions and the second winner in consecutive seasons after Giannis Antetokounmpo of the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks won the award in the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons.

The NBA is expected to officially announce Nikola Jokic’s Most Valuable Player nomination this week. Getty Images

Antetokounmpo was a finalist for this year’s award, along with Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers.

Antetokounmpo finished the season averaging 29.9 per game, second-highest in the league, he also averaged 11.6 rebounds (No. 6) and 5.8 assists (No. 18) per game; for his part, Embiid was the leader of the NBA At 30.6 points per game, he also averaged 11.7 rebounds (No. 5) and 4.2 assists (No. 46) per game this season.