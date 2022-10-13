Nikolas Cruz: Jury Recommends Life Sentence for Gunman in Parkland School Shooting That Killed 17

Drafting

13 October 2022, 15:58 GMT Updated 6 hours

image source, Reuters Caption, Nikolas Cruz had already pleaded guilty to all charges.

A jury in the US recommended this Thursday life imprisonment instead of the death penalty for Nikolas Cruz, the young man who killed 17 people and injured an equal number in the shooting at a Florida high school in February 2018 .

The verdict of the 12 jurors was released at a hearing in which families of the victims of the so-called “Parkland massacre” were present.

Some were disappointed by the decision. Cruz sat hunched over showing little reaction.

The jury’s decision is recommendation and to know the final sentence we will have to wait for the judge’s ruling next November 1stafter prosecutors requested that the victims be heard before the decision.

The 24 year old He had already pleaded guilty to all charges. and the jury was to decide his punishment. For him to have been sentenced to death, there had to be a unanimous decision beyond reasonable doubt.

what happened in parkland

The Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School attack is the deadliest mass shooting to come to trial with the perpetrator present in the US.

On February 14, 2018, the date on which many celebrate Valentine’s Day, 17 people died from the attack shot by Cruz. Another 17 people were injured.

The incident began at 2:19 p.m. when Cruz, who had been expelled the previous year for disciplinary reasons, arrived at the school armed with a legally purchased AR-15 semi-automatic rifle and shot dead 14 students and three school employees.

All victims were shot within 4 minutes.

image source, Reuters Caption, The reading of the jury’s verdict caused disappointment in many of those present.

The attacker managed to leave the school by mixing with the students and stayed in the area where, according to the investigation, he went to buy a soda at a nearby restaurant.

Shortly after, around 3:40 pm, he was arrested by police officers about 3 km from the school.

Nikolas Cruz’s defense argued during the trial that the young man has suffered from mental problems since he was a child. They presented arguments that he had disorders practically since he was born.

family disappointment

The families of the victims were sitting in the front row of the court, said BBC journalist Sam Cabral, who was in the room.

While the audience read the aggravating circumstances assessed by the juryfathers and mothers of the victims bowed their heads and some could not contain the tears when hearing recommendations of life imprisonment and not the death penalty.

Caption, Michael Schulman and his wife Linda Schulman, parents of Scott Beigel, were in the audience.

Tony Montalto in particular, who lost his daughter Gina in the attack, was very upset. He repeatedly shook his head and hugged his wife, Jennifer, who leaned on his shoulder as the decision regarding Gina was read.

The wife and son of Christopher Hixon, a high school employee who died in the attack, were also present. As soon as the judge read the jury’s recommendation that Cruz should receive life in prison and not the death penalty, the victim’s son got up and walked out.

The aggravating factors -read for each of the 17 cases of death- they were a key role in the case of the prosecution during the trial to achieve the death penalty.

In Florida, aggravating factors include homicides “committed in a cold, calculated and premeditated manner without any pretense of moral or legal justification.”

image source, EPA

“What do we have the death penalty for?”

After the hearing, parents of Cruz’s victims offered strong statements to the press.

“I am stunned and devastated. There are 17 victims who did not receive justice today… My daughter was shot running down a hallway. What extenuating circumstances did she have? This jury failed our families today,” said Fred Guttenberg, the father of student Jaime Guttenberg.

“But the monster will go to prison and there I hope and pray that that I receive of other prisoners the ‘kind of mercy‘ you showed my daughter and 16 others. He will go to prison and die in prison and I will be waiting. He should have received the death sentence today.”

Ilan Mark Alhadeff, the father of another victim, Alyssa Alhadeff, said: “I am furious with our legal system, with these juries, with the system that can allow 17 deaths and 17 others to be shot and injured and not punished. of death”.

“What do we have the death penalty for? What is its purpose? He sits a precedent today for the next mass murder of which nothing happens, there will be life imprisonment. That’s not right,” he said.

image source, EPA Caption, Nikolas Cruz’s defense argued that the young man suffered from mental problems since he was a child.

What is the just punishment?

Analysis by Nomia Iqbal, from BBC News in Washington

Unlike many other perpetrators of mass shootings, who are killed by police or commit suicide, Nikolas Cruz lives to see a jury answer one question: what punishment does a man who murdered 17 people deserve?

The jury decided that he will spend the rest of his life behind bars. His guilt was never in doubt, but after a day of deliberation, those 12 people agreed that while he was eligible for the death penalty, he had mental health disorders from the time he was born.

His mother had abused alcohol and drugs while pregnant.

But the families of the victims were seeking justice an eye for an eye: their lives for the lives of their children.

Many were disappointed, shook their heads, wiped away tears… some even walked out of court. Cruz sat hunched over showing little reaction.

The Parkland massacre sparked a national debate about guns after surviving students created one of the largest gun reform movements in decades.

But this case also reignited debate on another thorny issue in the United States: capital punishment. Some argue that more murder is not the answer.

The United States is the only Western nation that has the death penalty. Florida is a very punitive state: it is where many death row inmates are found.

But Cruz will not be among them (unless the judge decides otherwise in her sentence). He has avoided the death penalty, but he will never get out of jail.