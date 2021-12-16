Tech

Nikon announces development of super telephoto Nikkor Z 800mm f / 6.3 with PF (Phase Fresnel) lens

As we said in the news regarding the launch of the new Nikkor Z 28-75mm f / 2.8 zoom lens, Nikon is proceeding, for the expansion of its Nikon Z mirrorless system, on a double track: on the one hand the proposals suitable for the consumer public, on the other distinctly professional products.

After the arrival on the market of the prodigious Nikon Z9, of which we recently tested the 120 fps burst, the recent announcements confirm the path and alongside the launch of all-round zoom of weight and compact size, Nikon already announces one of the next steps, which will be oriented instead to professional photography.

The development of the colossal now enters the Nikon Z roadmap NIKKOR Z 800mm f / 6.3 VR S. Even the technicians of the yellow and black house marry the trend in vogue, that is to make super telephoto lenses more compact and light: in this case the result will be achieved using a lens PF (Phase Fresnel), which will be used for the first time in a NIKKOR Z model.

No details have been released on the actual launch, but (although without availability data) the optic is already in the catalog of important retailers, such as the Americans of B&H, a signal that the optics should not be too late.

