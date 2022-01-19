Nikon announces the new Nikkor Z 400mm F2.8 TC VR S: with integrated teleconverter up to 560mm F4

It had been shown in passing in the presentation videos of the new Nikon Z9 (at this address you can find our preliminary test of the 120 fps full frame mirrorless, but we will soon offer you the complete review), but now it is officially presented.

Nikkor Z 400mm F2.8 TC VR S

Let’s talk about the super bright telephoto Nikkor Z 400mm F2.8 TC VR S, which becomes an important piece in the optics park dedicated to mirrorless cameras from the Japanese manufacturer Nikon Z. Among the features that will appeal to many we find the integrated teleconverter, which with the simple movement of a lever transforms it into a 560mm F4. It can also be used with the TC 1.4x and TC 2x external teleconverters, to reach a focal length of 784 and 1120 mm.

The design dedicated to mirrorless cameras has also allowed Nikon technicians to significantly improve some features compared to the AF-S reflex model: the weight reduced by 20% (but this can be a characteristic to be charged simply to the new glasses), but above all the stabilization achieves 5.5 stops, which can become 6 coupled with Nikon Z9.

Also new on the autofocus front: Nikon claims to have used a new engine to move the lens group dedicated to focus who calls’Silky Swift Voice Coil Motor‘(SSVCM). In voice coil motors (VCM) a strong magnetic field is used in the movement of the focusing elements, so much so that the mention of the system is accompanied by a note that warns not to use the lens if you have a pacemaker. We will have to update our guide entitled “Photographic lenses: the definitive guide to all the acronyms you find on optics”.

The complex and expected optical scheme 25 elements in 19 groups, with two ED lenses, a Super-ED element, two fluorite elements to reduce weight and an SR (Short Wavelength refractive) lens.

The price of a professional target. Waiting for the official Italian price list, here is the US price in dollars: $ 13,999.95. Availability is expected to start from the end of February.