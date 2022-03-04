Nikon considers adding custom sounds to Z 9 shooting via future firmware

Do you want your Nikon Z9 to sound like a cat when you press the shutter button? Well you’re in luck because a future firmware update could allow you to customize the shutter sound of this mirrorless.

It’s not a joke – or maybe it is – but something that Nikon explained during a recent presentation of the camera in Japan in which, in fact, something similar to a meow can be heard when shooting. On Nikon Rumors they have taken the trouble to rescue the surreal moment.

An idea that, by the way, we already launched at Photolari when we tested the camera. In this case, yes, instead of animal sounds we proposed to be able to customize the sound of the electronic shutter with that of some Nikon SLRs. In case someone misses the impact of the mirror and the movement of the curtains.

We don’t know if Nikon has been inspired by that proposal, but hopefully the idea will really take shape in an upcoming firmware update. If possible, not with animal noises, yes.

Jokes aside, obviously it is not something that implies a great technical difficulty. It would be a question of associating a sound file to the trigger, exactly as all mobiles do. Some, like the Oppo and the One Plus, by the way, imitate the Hasselblad sound since they have an agreement with that brand.

Although completely silent shooting is a great advantage in many situations, some photographers will miss the sound. Not just for nostalgia, but to know that the camera is actually shooting. Right now the Z9 allows you to activate different alerts on the screen as well as a standard sound.

