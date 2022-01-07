NILES – Player landed, contract officially deposited. Tomorrow the first training session with his teammates will be on the pitch against Juventus. PHOTO! VIDEO!

Updates on arrival Ainsley Maitland-Niles at the Rome.

16:34 – As reported by Sky Sport, tomorrow the player will have his first training session with Roma.

16:26 – The player has left the airport. As reported by our correspondent Marco Campanella in Ciampino, before being able to leave the airport the player had to complete some paperwork for the residence permit.

16:20 – The player’s flight has landed.

15:48 – Roma tried to insert the right of redemption for Maitland-Niles but, as Sky Sport reports, the negotiation was likely to go on and on. For this reason, the agreement for the dry loan was immediately found.

15:40 – Sky Sports raises claiming that Maitland-Niles could even be lined up against Juventus.

15:09 – The flight on which Maitland-Niles is traveling is a bit late: it should land at 16:03.

13:40 – According to the satellite broadcaster, Maitland-Niles is expected today in Rome. The British outsider will land at 15:30 this afternoon at Ciampino airport.

1:00 pm – According to reports from Sky Sport, the player will soon arrive in Rome e will be available for the match against Juventus. Given Karsdorp’s disqualification, there is also a good chance that the player will play from the first minute, but this is only one possibility.

10:30 – Roma has deposited the contract of Ainsley Maitland-Niles, midfielder and side from Arsenal who will come on loan to Trigoria. The footballer has already undergone medical examinations in London and is expected shortly in the capital.