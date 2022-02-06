Nils Van der Poel crazy gold comeback on Roest! Bad for the Azzurri – OA Sport

CLICK HERE TO UPDATE LIVE LIVE

11.26 The 5000 meters race ends here. Gold for an extraordinary Nils Van der Poel, as widely expected. We just have to thank you for your kind attention and send you back to the next live shows. Thanks and enjoy the rest of the day.

11.23 Finally, Michele Malfatti (at 12.63) and Andrea Giovannini (at 21.27) close in 15th and 20th place. A race to forget for both, never playing for a position in the top 10

11.20 Moving on to the blue colors, Davide Ghiotto stops in eighth position. Our spearhead does not go beyond the time of 6: 16.92 to 8.08 from the top. Try subdued for the 28-year-old, who never gave the feeling of really being at his best. Having crossed the finish line, he made it clear that he was disappointed.

11.18 FINAL CLASSIFICATION 5000 METERS

11.16 Extraordinary gold for Nils Van der Poel who opens his Olympic Games in the best possible way. Together with him on the podium the Dutch Patrick Roest at 47 cents) and the Norwegian Hallgeir Engebraaten at 1.04

11.14 A sensational ending !!!!!!! Nils Van der Poel, with a crescendo finish, recovers 1.46 in the last 400 meters to Patrick Roest and hits the gold medal that everyone expected !!!!!

11.12 Nils Van der Poel comeback !! 99 cents to 4600 !!! Upon arrival it is oroooooooooooooooo !!!!!!!!!!!!!!! CRAZYOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO !!!!!!!!!!!!!! 6: 08.84 new Olympic record !!!!!!!!!! 47 cents on Roest !!!!!!!!!

11.11 Nils Van der Poel moves to 1.69 to 4200

11.10 At 3800 meters Nils Van der Poel seems unable to mend the gap, indeed he accuses 2.04 now!

11.09 AT 3000 meters Nils Van der Poel pushes but is always behind Roest for 1.74, while Bart Swings slips to 2.50

11.08 At the passage of 2200 meters Nils Van der Poel remains behind Roest for 1.51 with Swings at 1.54 comes the comeback?

11.06 At 1000 meters Nils Van der Poel takes it easy and accuses 1.28 from Roest, while Swings is at 1.02

11.05 Everything is ready for Nils Van der Poel and the Belgian Bart Swings

11.04 And now Nils Van der Poel goes to the onslaught of gold!

11.03 The ninth battery also closes with Ted-Jan Bloemen sinking to eighth position at 9.80, while Zakharov is 12th at 11.69

11.01 At 3800 meters Bloemen begins to accuse the initial forcing and leaves 3.90 to Roest, while Zakharov disappears at 5.59

10.59 AI 2200 while Bloemen changes gear but remains 51 cents from Roest, the Russian already yields 2.83

10.57 At 1000 meters the Olympic vice-champion Bloemen is only 24 cents from Roest, while Zakharov is at 1.47

10.56 We arrived at the ninth battery with the Russian Ruslan Zakharov and the Canadian Ted-Jan Bloemen

10.55 Davide Ghiotto’s gap continues to increase, so much so that he closes his battery in 6: 16.92 in sixth position at 7.61. Pity! Rumyantsev is fifth at 5.71

10.53 At 3000 meters Ghiotto pushes hard and is 3.50 from Roest,

10.51 At 2200 meters Ghiotto tries to change gear but his delay speaks of 2.25 from Roest, while the Russian accuses 3.08

10.50 At 1000 meters Davide Ghiotto accuses 1.07 from Roest, while Rumyantserv is at 1.06

10.49 At the crossing of the 600 meters Ghiotto is 76 cents from Roest

10.48 And now Italy plays everything! Davide Ghiotto is ready, together with him the Russian Alexander Rumyantsev

10.47 The seventh battery ends with Michele Malfatti who is classified in ninth position at 11.68, while Becker comes back and is sixth at 10.27

10.45 At 3800 meters Malfatti is located at 9.86 from Roest, Beckert at 10.35

10.43 At the passage of 2200 meters Malfatti continues with a good push, but his delay increases to 4.74, with Beckert at 5.98

10.42 At 1000 meters Malfatti takes the lead of the heat, but already loses 2.42 from Roest, with Beckert at 2.70

10.40 The drums start with our Michele Malfatti together with the German Patrick Beckert

10.39 Jorrit Bergsma has to settle for fourth position at 3.87, while Seitaro Ichinohe is sixth at 10.50

10.37 At the passage of 3800 meters Bergsma tries to warm up the engines for a grand finale but remains at 3.36 from Roest, the Japanese collapses to 6.34

10.35 At the passage of 2200 meters Bergsma gives 2.58 from Roest, while Ichinohe is at 3.35

10.33 After the first 1000 meters Bergsma takes the lead but already accuses 1.81 from Roert, Ichinohe is at 2.14

10.32 PARTIES !!!!!!!! Jorrit Bergsma and Seitaro Ichinohe are on the track

10.31 The Dutch Jorrit Bergsma and the Japanese Seitaro Ichinohe get ready. A few seconds and it will be action again!

10.28 Cleaning of the track completed at the National Speed ​​Skating Oval soon we start with the last 5 heats!

10.25 Everything, however, will be decided in the tenth and final heat in which we will see the great favorite Nils Van der Poel, world record holder and the Belgian Bart Swings.

10.22 For the Italian colors we will still have two arrows at the start: Michele Malfatti in the seventh battery and Davide Ghiotto in the eighth

10.19 The work to clean the ice continues in the middle of the race. Will Patrick Roest’s time be beatable? The Dutchman printed the new Olympic record in 6: 09.31, but in the final he gave up a full second to Hallgeir Engebraaten. Will it cost him the gold medal?

10.16 In a few moments we leave again. He will touch the sixth round with the Dutch Jorrit Bergsma and the Japanese Seitaro Ichinohe

10.13 At the moment Patrick Roest commands in 6: 09.31, then second Engebraaten (NOR) at 57 cents, third Trofimov (ROC) at 96.

10.11 Despite a tiring final, therefore, Patrick Roest flies to the command with the new Olympic record. Now ice cleaning and a few moments of waiting.

10.09 Patrick Roest holds out in the final and takes the lead in 6: 06.31 with the new Olympic record! 57 cents on Engebraaten! Giovannini is tenth and last at 20.80.

10.07 At 3800 meters Roest remains in command with 1.61 over Engebraaten, while Giovannini gives in over 10 seconds

10.05 At the passage of 2200 meters Roest continues in his forcing going down by 1.43 under the best time, Giovannini struggles to +5.47

10.04 After the first 1000 meters Patrick Roest is below Engebraaten’s time by 78 cents, Giovannini is behind by 1.67

10.02 The fifth heat is now starting with our Andrea Giovannini and the Dutch Patrick Roest

10.00 The fourth heat closes. Ethan Cepuran closes in sixth place overall at 16.09, ahead of Livio Wenger at 17.13.

9.58 At 3800 meters Wenger sinks to more than 10 seconds from Engebraaten

9.56 At 2200 meters the gap widens, Wenger already loses 5.71 from Hallgeir Engebraaten, Cepuran 6.21. This battery will not engrave in the medal area

9.55 After the first 1000 meters Livio Wenger already yields 1.87 against Hallgeir Engebraaten, while Cepuran is at 3.60

9.54 The fourth heat is now starting with the Swiss Livio Wenger and the American Ethan Cepuran

9.53 Hallgeir Engebraaten flies to the lead with a time of 6: 09.88 with 7.16 over Kramer! Sergei Trofimov is second at 39 cents! What a round!

9.51 At 3800 meters Hallgeir Engebraaten flies at -3.18, but Trofimov does not give up at -2.83

9.50 At 3000 meters Hallgeir Engebraaten extends to 2.21 on Kramer, Trofimov below 1.53

9.49 At 2200 meters Hallgeir Engebraaten brings his margin over Kramer to 1.13, while Trofimov is down by 58 cents

9.48 After the first 1000 meters Hallgeir Engebraaten goes to 26 cents ahead of Kramer, while Trofimov loses 41

9.46 Now it’s time for the third heat with the Russian Sergei Trofimov and the Norwegian Hallgeir Engebraaten

9.44 The second battery closes. Rijhnen stops at 2.82 from Kramer with an excellent finish. Lehman third at 4.76

9.42 At 3000 meters Rijhnen accuses 3.61 from Kramer’s time, Lehman still approaches 3.88

9.40 At the crossing of 2200 meters, Felix Rijhnen still loses ground and is 3.06 from Kramer, Lehman goes back to 3.42

9.39 After the first 1000 meters Felix Rijhnen already accuses 1.64 from Kramer, while Lehman is at 2.30

9.37 At the start now the American Emery Lehman and the German Felix Rijhnen

9.36 The first heat ends with Sven Kramer dominating in 6: 17.01 with 11.60 on Thorup.

9.35 Sven Kramer reaches 3800 meters with a time of 4: 44.63 and 8.77 on Thorup

9.34 At 3000 meters Kramer shows no signs of decreasing the thrust, passes in 3: 45.14 and takes off by 6.13 Thorup

9.33 At the passage of 2200 meters the Dutch Kramer extends again. Time of 2: 45.99 and advantage of 4.17 over Thorup

9.32 After the first 1000 meters Kramer leads with 2.10 over the Dane. Great start of the oranje in 1: 16.99

9.30 IT’S START !!!!!!!!! The reigning Olympic champion, Sven Kramer and Viktor Hald Thorup are released!

9.28 A few moments and we begin! Tensions rise at the National Speed ​​Skating Oval. The first two to start will be the always extremely dangerous Dutchman Sven Kramer and the Danish Viktor Hald Thorup.

9.26 The Italians: Andrea Giovannini will be on stage in the fifth battery with the Dutch Patrick Roest. Michele Malfatti will be in the seventh with the German Patrick Beckert. Davide Ghiotto in the eighth together with the Russian Alexander Rumyantsev

9.23 As is well known, the great favorite to get the gold medal around his neck is the Swede Nils Van der Poel, world record holder who will obviously be on stage in the last heat together with the Belgian Bart Swings.

9.20 We are 10 minutes from the start of the first heat. We will see 10 couples (20 athletes at the start, therefore) and, as always, whoever is able to set the best time will win.

9.16 Davide Ghiotto got on the podium twice in the World Cup and hopes to replicate the same result also in Beijing. The greatest hopes of glory for our colors come from the 28-year-old from Veneto

9.13 Who will be the Italians at the start of the race? Our patrol includes Andrea Giovannini, Michele Malfatti and Davide Ghiotto.

9.10 What can we expect from this race? First of all, a great show, with the major interpreters of the specialty who will give everything to aim for success.

9.05 Hello and welcome to the National Speed ​​Skating Oval, the approach path towards the 5000 meters race begins!

The silver medal of Francesca Lollobrigida

Hello and welcome back to LIVE LIVE of the second day of speed skating competitions in these Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics. Men also begin their journey on the ice ring of the National Speed ​​Skating Oval, with the 5000 meters scheduled.

Headlights in Italy on Andrea Giovannini, Michele Malfatti and above all Davide Ghiotto. The 28-year-old from Veneto has been on the podium twice in the World Cup and hopes to replicate the same result in Beijing as well. An exceptional race will be needed for the blue, who will try to exploit the boost that the whole sector has received after the splendid silver medal of Francesca Lollobrigida.

The main favorite is the Swedish Nils Van der Poel, world record holder and absolute candidate for the gold medal. Ghiotto will try to enter the fight for the podium which also sees the Dutch Patrick Roest and the Canadian Ted-Jan Bloemen present. Spotlights also on the legend Sven Kramer, at his last career Olympics and who will try to finish with a medal.

OA Sport offers you the LIVE LIVE of the second day of speed skating competitions in these Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics: news in real time and constant updates. It starts at 09.30 Italian. Have fun!

Photo: LaPresse