Nimona: Chloë Moretz and Riz Ahmed will be present in the Netflix animated film

It was supposed to be a movie produced by Blue Sky Studios but was canceled after the acquisition of Fox by Disney. Now Nimona came back to life thanks to Netflixsince it was announced who will be part of its cast: Chloë Grace Moretz (“Blood Story”, “Carrie” -2013-), Riz Ahmad (“Sound of Metal”, “Encounter”) and Eugene Lee Yang (“The Try Guys”).

Nimona is based on the namesake graphic novel from N. D. Stevenson and was originally going to be directed by the animator patrick osborne (“Big Hero 6”, “Ralph Breaks the Internet”). Now, instead, they will be their directors Nick Bruno Y Troy Quane (both directors, also, of “Spies in Disguise”).

The film is set in a technological Middle Ages, the story is that of the knight Ballister Boldheart (Ahmed) accused of a crime he did not commit. The only person who can help you prove his innocence is Nimona (Moretz), a teenage girl capable of changing her appearance and who could be the monster she swore to kill.

Yang will lend his voice to a character named ambrose Goldenloin.

The story, with an LGBTQ+ theme, speaks of a world where people are labeled; the protagonist’s shapeshifting is a metaphor for the refusal to be defined by others.

Nimona will be co-produced by Netflix Y annapurna Pictures. Roy read, Karen Ryan Y julie zackary they will be the producers; RobertL. baird, Magan Ellisin Y Andrew Millstein will be the executive producers.

English study DNEG will take care of the animation.

The film will arrive Netflix in 2023.

N. D. Stevenson commented on the news on Twitter:

Nimona’s always been a spunky little story that just wouldn’t stop. She’s a fighter…but she’s also got some really awesome people fighting for her. I am excited out of my mind to announce that THE NIMONA MOVIE IS ALIVE…coming at you in 2023 from Annapurna and Netflix 🤘 pic.twitter.com/wEZuM2sXTt — N.D. Stevenson (@Gingerhazing) April 11, 2022

