Nina and her (only) platonic love

In Palermo, between via degli Emiri and via Perpignano, there is via Nina Siciliana, but who knows its history? Not a saint or a noblewoman, Nina was a poet

Her life and her origins are still shrouded in mystery, we only know that she was very beautiful and that she loved a poet, only through correspondence. Romanticism of yesteryear! Sicily has made a great contribution to the history of literature, just think of the Sicilian Poetic School, Jacopo da Lentini who invented the sonnet and, more recently, Vittorini, Bufalino, Pirandello, Quasimodo and many others. In short, words are never lacking on the Island, and what words, considering that some authors have won the Nobel Prize for Literature.

It is not surprising, therefore, that another Sicilian can be found among those who have made the history of literature. The woman, called Nina Siciliana, Nina da Messina, Monna Nina, Nina del Dante, would have lived in the thirteenth century and her birthplace is disputed between Messina and Palermo. Even in Messina, in fact, there is a street dedicated to her: via Nina da Messina.

In Palermo, Agostino Gallo, scholar and art lover, had organized a Pantheon of illustrious Sicilians at the Church of San Domenico. There was a bust dedicated to Nina Siciliana and a poem that Gallo had composed for the poetess: “A Nina / Ornament of the Sicilian Parnassus / dear to the Graces a poetar was first / between the vague sex in the vernacular in rhyme / star of love shone in the Sicanian sky / for fame lit Dante from Majano ».

The bust of Nina was removed from the church in 1930. Riccore is the name of the Tuscan poet Dante da Maiano, because some of the few verses we know of Nina are addressed to him, and he also shares the mystery with him. Between the two, as often happened in those days, there was a Platonic love, fueled by a correspondence of letters to the sound of poems. They had probably never seen each other, worse than in the movie “ There is mail for you ”, because at least Meg Ryan and Tom Hanks, after chatting for a long time, yes

meet.

Since at the time there were no SMS, WhatsApp and various chats, the two lovers exchanged sonnets. Today we respond with very short sentences that are more or less sensible: ” tt bn ”, ” why don’t you answer? ”, And other signs that are difficult to decipher. Signs that compete with the Rosetta Stone, which was not a Palermo woman, despite the fact that the name may be misleading. Rosetta is in fact the Latinized name of ” Rashid ”, an ancient city south of the Nile where the stele was discovered.

The ” K ” in recent decades has become a sort of amulet that solves everything: ” km are you? ”, ” K do you? ”. It replaces the ” c ” even when there is no reasonable reason, for example the term ” anyway ” becomes ” sq km ”. It is not clear why all this happened, why from the sonnet we got to the ” tvb ”, but so be it.

The idea of ​​the correspondence between a Tuscan poet and a Sicilian poet could be the romantic attempt to bring together in a sentimental union the two great schools of poetry present in Italy at that time: the Sicilian school and the Tuscan school. As if to highlight the link between cultural centers.

Some scholars argue that Nina never existed, others that she is from Messina, others that she is from Palermo, it is certain that her verses had nothing to envy to the rhymes of male poets. The same cannot be said of her love life, with poor Dante da Maiano, who fell in love with her only by reading her lyrics.

Only two sonnets of the Sicilian poetess have come down to our days, published in the Florentine collection by the Giunti printer in 1527. Against the thesis of those who claim that it did not exist, there are the analogies between the verses of Nina and those of the ” trobairitz ”, the French poetesses. Given the similarities, it is not impossible that the French poetesses could have influenced Nina. In fact, just as the Provençal troubadours brought troubadour poetry to Italy, so the ‘troubadours’ could have inspired Nina.

So let’s read the old poets, so maybe we avoid shortening all the words, in honor of those who made their own life and also the only form of love.