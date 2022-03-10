Nine babies would have died during an illegal trip to PR

A illegal trip from Haiti to Puerto Rico would have resulted in the deaths of at least nine babieswho succumbed to thirst, hunger, sunstroke or fever, according to a young Haitian who survived the seven-day journey.

According to Hilaire Duverson, a 21-year-old student, a group of 51 adults, men and women, along with infants, who were not more than a year old, sailed from Jeremie, in southern Haiti, to the “Island of Enchantment ”.

Leonard Prophil, a Haitian religious resident in Puerto Rico who assists Duverson and the other castaways, told the Puerto Rican newspaper El Nuevo Día that “he (the young man) left Haiti on October 29, what happens is that this group had tried to get to Puerto Rico five times.”

He explained that, on the last seven-day trip, “they almost reached Cuba, and from there they ran out of gasoline. When they were going to go back they found a pirate ship, they explained it to them and they gave them gasoline and food. In the boat came nine babies and they all died. They started throwing everyone babies Sea”.

Prophil indicated, according to what Duverson told him, that the captain of the boat would have given the order to throw the bodies of the infantrymen into the sea. The priest pointed out that the mothers of the minors watched while the corpses were devoured by sharks.

“It is a very sad experience. there were nine babies, they all died. There were children of four, five and six months, “added Prophil, who indicated that at one point the boat turned over and the propeller caused injuries to several of the crew. “That was a disaster, in fact, that boy (Duverson) is alive because God himself saved him,” concluded the religious.

According to local media, Jeffrey Quiñones, spokesman for the United States Customs and Border Protection Agency in Puerto Rico, reported that they have been handling dozens of immigrants Haitians and Dominicans for weeks, including Duverson’s group. The official clarified that they have no way of corroborating the story of the deceased infants.