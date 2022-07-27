Nine bathrooms and a movie theater: this is the spectacular mansion of Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson in Los Angeles

Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson They began their romance in 2017, or at least that is how their first photo together, captured by the paparazzi in a Los Angeles restaurant, established it, since they They only confirmed their relationship in 2018.

From that moment, their love continued under the spotlight, capturing many of their steps. And moves, like the last one to his imposing Malibu mansion, where they reside since last year. It is a property valued at 12.5 million dollars, with many luxuries and large spaces.

His new home has six bedrooms, nine bathrooms, an outdoor pool, a movie theater and even a small house for visitors.. It is decorated with light tones, combined with the color of the wood and a very warm atmosphere. What predominates in the spaces, in addition to the eccentricities, is the home theme, with details such as a fireplace.

The kitchen has some golden touches, which perfectly match the style of the home. Although one of the most important aspects is the shades of black that some bars and railings of the cupboards, which combine with the dark dining room.

In the images of The Realtor is also observed a light marble top and two brown leather chairs. The most luxurious thing at first glance could perhaps be the sink with the golden faucet, as well as the hanging lamps. The white color dominates (as in the rest of the house), giving a feeling of spaciousness.

The dining room is one of the fundamental parts of every home, since it is the ideal space to spend time with the family. In the house of artists is open to the kitchen. The dark tone of the table contrasts with the rest of the house setting, whose main color is precisely white. It has some retro-style wooden chairs, which are very consistent with the rest of the decoration.

As for the rooms, they are spacious and bright, not only because of the range of colors that the Coldplay singer chose with his girlfriend, the protagonist of the recent film Persuasionbut also because they have large windows that overlook the huge garden that surrounds the mansion. The floor is covered with a cream colored carpetalthough there is also a style of laminate flooring in some corners.

Other aspects that stand out are the furniture in black tones and the green plants in the midst of all the white. It seems that this is the style they selected, white as the main focus with details of other colors.

In addition, the couple enjoys having a bathroom adjoining the bedrooms., so each could have a custom one. And, already inside this bathroom space, the luxurious theme predominates: white colors, black borders and some details in gold.

The industrial style of the rooms has one more amenity: a terrace. So if the inhabitants do not want to use the lamp that rises above the bed, they can open the windows and receive the light of the Sun.

As for the exterior, the mansion is full of trees and plants presumably to the liking of Dakota and Chris. Also There is the swimming pool and a small place conditioned for relaxation, with a jacuzzi included.

Finally, in the living room there are some fireplaces and comfortable sofas in which they surely spend time with their families. The view of the garden attracts attention for those who want to enjoy a moment with nature and those who prefer to fix their eyes on a screen, can do so in the same space. That’s how it is the dream house of one of the couples of the moment.