nine blue on the track on Thursday

At 10.30 the start of the first timed test towards Saturday’s descent in Val d’Isère, with the great favorite from Bergamo. In addition to Shiffrin and Vlhova, Ledecka will also be missing. The complete startlist.

Ideal weather conditions, and this should also be the case for the entire race weekend (Saturday downhill, Sunday super-g), for a female version of the Critérium de la Première Neige that will start on Thursday morning, with the first of two tests on the “Oreiller-Killy” of Val d’Isère.

Towards the third descent of the season, after the two in Lake Louise dominated by Sofia Goggia, for a training starting at 10.30 with important absences, albeit already widely foreseen and announced. We are talking about Mikaela Shiffrin and Petra Vlhova, who will miss both races focusing on the giants of Tuesday 21 and Wednesday 22 in Courchevel, and of Ester Ledecka who is thinking about the double Italian snowboard appointment, with the PGS on Thursday in Carezza and on Saturday. in Cortina. The Czech, among other things, surprisingly won the super-g on the “OK” last year.

It goes without saying that Goggia is the favorite to win again on the snows of the Savoyard resort, as happened in 2020 on the occasion of the second descent, after having closed just behind Corinne Suter (then second in the replica) in the first. The Bergamo rider has chosen bib number 11 for tomorrow’s test, while the Swiss will start with 3, after Tippler and Brignone, drawn with 2.

Very interesting to evaluate, at the gate for fourth and fifth, Cornelia Huetter (at Lake Louise she impressed at times, considering that they were the first real races after very difficult years due to injuries) and Breezy Johnson, the only one both times on the podium in Canada and already twice third in Val d’Isère 12 months ago.

Mirjam Puchner (bib 7) is in great shape, who could do very well also in this technical context, then after the Austrian here is Marta Bassino, who will have to defend herself in the upper part to bring home at least a few points in the race on Saturday, clearly aiming strong for the super-g, and Nadia Delago in practice with the number 9.

After Goggia we will see Scheyer, Siebenhofer and Stuhec before Elena Curtoni (bib 15), to close the top 20 here is Weidle, who seeks redemption, Mowinckel and a bruised Lara Gut-Behrami (starting with 19 tomorrow), however recovered after the ugly crash in the second super-g of Sankt Moritz.

Nine blue entered, the same seen last week in Switzerland: with the number 21 Francesca Marsaglia, with the 27 a Nicol Delago ready to play for the top ten area as in Lake Louise, with high numbers instead Roberta Melesi (46) and Karoline Pichler (50 out of the 52 athletes at the start), who will aim in particular at the super-g on Sunday.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL STARTLIST

FEMALE DESCENT – VAL D’ISERE

Startlist 1st test: 1 Tippler, 2 Brignone, 3 C. Suter, 4 Huetter, 5 Johnson, 6 Nufer, 7 Puchner, 8 Bassino, 9 Nadia Delago, 10 Gisin, 11 Goggia, 12 Scheyer, 13 Siebenhofer, 14 Stuhec, 15 Curtoni, 16 Flury, 17 Weidle, 18 Mowinckel, 19 Gut-Behrami, 20 Gagnon, 21 Marsaglia, 27 Nicol Delago, 46 ​​Melesi, 50 Pichler.