Nine complete strangers, in spa with Kidman – Culture & Shows

Nine Perfect Strangers: a series that promises to be a must watch of the summer.A show drama based on the bestselling novel of the same name by Australian author Liane Moriarty The cast is incredibly rich, led by the couple composed of Nicole Kidman and Melissa McCarthy with the direction by Jonathan Levine. It will enrich the Amazon Prime Video catalog starting from 20 August 2021, also visible on Sky Q and NOW. Eight episodes shown in part by the new trailer, proposed online.

Filmed in Australia, the drama series is set in a luxury wellness resort that promises a process of healing and transformation. Nine people, unknown to each other, find themselves at Tranquillum House, a spa town, where everyone has the opportunity to start a journey to free themselves from their anxieties, to seek inner peace, or to overcome their obstacles. In short, what is commonly known as group therapy, but in this case something differentiates it from other paths, it will be discovered. Each of the nine is there for a different reason. There are those who intend to lose weight and those who want to improve the quality of their life. Others, on the other hand, are not ready to admit the real reasons even to themselves. The nine protagonists believe they are about to start a holiday but the reality will be very different.

Supervising them during the ten-day stay is the director of the center Masha (Kidman), a woman whose mission is to restore their minds and their bodies. But these nine strangers have no idea what awaits them. Melissa McCarthy is Francis, a writer struggling with a sales crisis and heart trouble. Her soul, however, immediately pushes her to feel curiosity towards the other guests and, over time, the spiritual guide and she will wonder if it is right to accept everything that Marsha proposes. A question that will make its way into everyone’s mind. Samara Weaving and Melvin Gregg will play Jessica and Ben respectively: she has won a fortune in the lottery and is obsessed with cosmetic surgery, he with cars. Luke Evans is Lars, someone who, rather than dealing with a delicate matter with their partner, prefers to take a relaxing time in the spa. And Regina Hall again, is Carmel, a mother dumped by her husband for a younger Bobby Cannavale has the role of Tony, a former football star who, in a depressive crisis, accumulates pounds.

Manny Giacinto, Yao, and Tiffany Boone, as Delilah, will bring Masha’s two helpers to the stage. Behind the project, the same team that developed two acclaimed shows starring the Oscar-winning actress for “The Hours”, or “Big Little Lies” and “The Undoing.” Nine Perfect Strangers sees as executive producers Nicole Kidman and Per Saari for Blossom Films, Bruna Papandrea, Jodi Matterson and Steve Hutensky for Made Up Stories, David E Kelley, Melissa McCarthy, John Henry Butterworth, Samantha Strauss, Jonathan Levine, Molly Allen and Liane Moriarty. The series is written by David E Kelley and John Henry Butterworth. The first three episodes of the series will debut on Amazon Prime Video on August 20. Subsequent episodes will be available on a weekly basis.