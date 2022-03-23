Nine COVID-19 Deaths Reported as Hospitalizations Decline, Cases Remain Stable

Author: Public Health





BA.2 Strain of Omicron Increasing in SLO County

San Luis Obispo, CA—SLO County continues to feel the impact of the recent COVID-19 surge: since last week’s report, the Public Health Department has confirmed that nine more SLO County residents—ranging in age from their 60s to their 90s—have died from COVID-19. At the same time, COVID-19 hospitalizations have continued to decline in SLO County, reaching their lowest point since July 2021. Two residents are currently hospitalized for severe COVID-19, down from 67 at the peak of the recent surge. Cases have remained relatively stable since last week.

This news comes as state and local Public Health laboratories have identified additional cases of the BA.2 strain of the Omicron variant in SLO County. BA.2 is a version of the Omicron variant that appears to spread more easily and is quickly becoming the dominant strain nationwide. Officials estimate BA.2 now accounts for about forty percent of COVID-19 cases in SLO County, similar to patterns across California.

“It is likely that BA.2 will become the dominant strain here in SLO County, but it is not yet clear if that will lead to a plateau or a surge in cases,” said Dr. Penny Borenstein, County Health Officer. “So far, while we have seen the proportion of BA.2 increase locally, we have not yet seen an associated increase in severe illness or hospitalizations.”

COVID-19 vaccines provide protection against BA.2, especially against severe illness and death. Infection with an earlier strain of the Omicron variant also provides some protection against BA.2. COVID-19 vaccines, testing, and FDA-approved treatment options are widely available in SLO County.

“As we recognize this relative calm following the winter surge, it is important to be prepared for what may come next,” said Dr. Borenstein. “Getting vaccinated, getting tested, and getting treatment if you need it will be key to managing the impact of BA.2 as a community.”

Since last week’s report, 237 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in SLO County, with the 14-day average remaining steady at 27, the same as one week ago and down from 135 one month ago. Case counts do not include at-home or rapid antigen tests. Hospital counts do not include those who have COVID-19 but are primarily receiving care for another condition.

For SLO County COVID-19 updates, visit slopublichealth.org/COVID19 or call the recorded Public Health Information Line at (805) 788-2903. Phone assistance is available at (805) 781-5500 Monday – Friday, from 8 am to 5 pm

