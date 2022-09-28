Nine days after Fiona: 21 deaths, 31% of clients without electricity, 13% of subscribers without water and 174 refugees

Publisher’s note: We invite you to stay well informed during this emergency. Free access to all the news and updates related to the passing of the hurricane fiona for Puerto Rico. Thank you for supporting responsible journalism. Sign up today.

The recovery of Puerto Rico, nine days after the devastating Hurricane Fiona, is still far away, at least for the most affected areas, according to statistics from the country’s government and the company LUMA Energy.

The cyclone made landfall on September 18, at 3:20 in the afternoon, between Lajas and Cabo Rojo. The southern, central and western areas of Puerto Rico were the most devastated by the rains and winds of the atmospheric phenomenon.

Still, thousands of Puerto Ricans continue without potable water and electricity service, even in the northern part of the country, where the damage was not so palpable.

Below is a review of the data from the Puerto Rico Emergency Portal System (Preps), the government website that shows the country’s recovery during the emergency, although some of them have not been updated since last week.

Deaths

Deaths associated with the hurricane increased today to 21, according to the latest update from the Department of Health.

The figure represents five deaths more than the 16 deaths that had been reported until last Saturday.

According to the breakdown, eight deaths have been confirmed and only one of them has been classified as a direct fatality of Fiona. Meanwhile, 13 cases remain “under investigation.”

In this last line there are deaths from September 17, the day before Fiona made landfall, until last Thursday. Most are male and their ages were over 50 years.

Electric power

Secondly, 31% of LUMA customers, mostly from the south and west of the archipelago, continue without electricity serviceaccording to the update at 12:00 noon.

The consortium that manages the transmission and distribution of the country’s electrical system ensures that 1,009,839 subscribers, of the nearly 1.5 million, have electricity. This would represent 69%.

Since the 8:00 a.m. update, they claim to have restored power to some 24,797 consumers.

The least energized region continues to be Ponce, with only 29% of electrical energy and which did not undergo changes in the new update. They are followed by: Mayagüez (from 34% in the morning hours to 37%), Arecibo (65%, without changes), Caguas (from 69% to 70%), San Juan (from 92% to 95%) and Bayamón ( 93%, same as at 8:00 am).

Some 26 hospital institutions have not yet been energized, so they operate with electric generators. Yesterday, the power generator of a hospital in Coamo collapsed after more than a week in operation.

The official data does not show which areas or municipalities of the regions have —or do not— electricity. Mayors of the municipalities of Naguabo, Adjuntas and Salinas denounced yesterday having 0% energization.

Various mayors, both from the New Progressive Party as of Democratic People’s Party, have expressed their anger against the company for the alleged slowness in restoring the system and for lack of communication. Some of the first municipal executives said they would activate their brigades and begin to restore service on their own.

The new day has requested data and interviews with a LUMA spokesperson, but they have not answered the requests.

Drinking water

Meanwhile, the 13% of the subscribers of the Water and sewage Authority —about 172,028— lack drinking water.

According to the government update, this morning, 1,155,712 customers did have the service.

The agency does not detail which regions or areas are those that currently do not have drinking water.

However, the AAA has allocated trucks and oasis pens to different municipalities in the country, although they usually publish the listings on their social networks about two hours after opening hours.

shelters

Nine days after Hurricane Fiona, 174 people and 20 pets continue to shelter in 14 facilitiesshows the morning update from the Department of Housing.

However, the last update of the municipalities with refugees was made on Wednesday of last week.

The new day requested information from the agency to find out the general condition of the shelters, but no response has been received.

telecommunications

Secondly, 14.04% of telecommunications antennas are not functionalaccording to the latest update from the Telecommunications Bureau yesterday at 2:14 in the afternoon.

“September 22, a delivery of 10,000 gallons and another of 2,000 gallons was coordinated for another supplier. Order was channeled with diesel distributors ”, reads a brief message in that section.

Last Friday, the Claro, Liberty and T-Mobile companies expressed confidence in having enough diesel to refuel the thousands of generators on which the telecommunications infrastructure depends.

closed roads

Until yesterday afternoon, 20 municipalities had closed roads, reported the Department of Transportation and Public Works.

The closed sections are:

Attached PR-123 KM 26.9, PR-523 KM 2.3,2.3

Anasco PR-115 KM 0.4, PR-109 KM 2.3

Bayamon PR-174, PR-831 KM 5, PR-6 KM 1.1

Caguas PR-763 KM 1.3-1.6,

Coamo PR-5556

Jayuya PR-144 KM 5.6, PR-528 KM 4.7

Juana Diaz PR-512

Las Marias PR-409 KM 2.3

Manatee PR-2 KM 50.0-54.0, PR-667 KM 0-1

Maricao PR-105 KM 32, 34.5, 35.9

Mayagüez PR-352 KM 4.1-4.2, PR-339 KM 4.1, PR-311 KM 1.1

Morovis PR-159 KM 3.5, PR-145 KM 6.3, PR-617 KM 2.7

Naguabo PR-3 KM 61.4

Pins PR-184 KM 2.4

Salinas PR-1 KM 82.1

San German PR-348 KM 15.9

Toa Alta PR-861 KM 9.4, PR-824 KM 0.3

Utuado PR-123 KM 54.8, PR-6104 KM 0.7

Villalba PR-143

Yabucoa PR-182 KM 1.9, PR-920 2.4 – 2.45

Meanwhile, 11 municipalities have partial roads:

Aguada PR-411 KM 7.5

Caguas PR-172 KM 2.2

Cayey PR-184

Ceiba PR-978 KM 2.2

Coamo PR-55 KM 5.6 – 5.8

Humacao PR-906 KM 11.8, PR-198 KM 12.4, PR-909 KM 2.3, 3.4

Lares PR-128, PR 374 KM 0 – 4

Maricao PR-366 KM 6.2

Mayagüez PR-353 KM 1

San German PR-358 KM 0.4 – 0.5, PR-114, PR-317

Yauco PR-335 KM 0.9, 1.4, 5.4, PR-376 KM 0.6

The service of the Metropolitan Bus Authority, the Urban Train and maritime transport and the airports were reactivated.

Yesterday, the executive director of the Highway and Transportation Authority (ACT), Edwin E. Gonzalez Montalvostressed that an erosion caused by the hurricane near some bridges on the Luis A. Ferré highway, at the height of Cayey, represents a danger for drivers after images of the collapse raised concern.

The entity estimated last Thursday, in a preliminary way, at $35.3 million the damage in only 32 of the state roads, with destroyed pavement, landslides, or collapsed and undermined bridges as a result of the cyclone.

One of the most affected bridges during the hurricane was the prefabricated one that was installed in 2018, at a cost of $1,579,230, in the Salto Arriba sector, in Utuado, and that was uprooted by the flooding of the Rio Grande de Arecibo.

Education

Some 405 public schools, out of 860, have restarted their face-to-face classes in all the educational regions of Puerto Rico, including schools in the Ponce and Mayagüez regions, reported the secretary of the Education deparment, Eliezer Ramos Pares.

In detail, 172 campuses today joined the other 233 that had already resumed their academic calendar between last Thursday and yesterday.

Meanwhile, in the University of Puerto RicoRío Piedras Campus, classes are scheduled to resume next Monday, October 3, according to the latest public system update yesterday at 8:43 p.m. in Preps.