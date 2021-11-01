Nine firefighters who died from the collapse of a cave during an exercise – Corriere.it

The tragedy that occurred on Sunday in Altinpolis, a municipality in the State of Sao Paulo. Only one person from the fire brigade was rescued

Nine firefighters were killed in the state of Sao Paulo in Brazil on Sunday when the ceiling of a cave in which they were carrying out an exercise collapsed. There are nine deaths while a tenth person was rescued, the São Paulo fire department said via Twitter.

The landslide hit part of a group of 28 civilian firefighters who were participating in a training course in Gruta Duas Bocas, in Altinpolis, a municipality within São Paulo. An investigation was opened to ascertain the causes of the tragedy.