Space base 1980s

Within the great Lego world there is a passionate “current” of old buildings, those of the Eighties. Over time the bricks and structures have become more and more complex, but the charm of the old sets of the space, those that came out forty years ago, remain unforgettable for many. And one of the great constructions of Bricks in Florence was the space base built entirely with vintage pieces. A true cult for those who are no longer a kid today but have played in their childhood.