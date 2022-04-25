nine interesting proposals cheaper than official Apple

As we did for Father’s Day, for Mother’s Day we have also made a selection of straps for Apple Watch that we can give away and fully customize the company’s smartwatch spending less than 50 euros.

Apple Watch straps to give away

Pack of 10 straps of different colors





Change your strap every day of the week (and there are still three left over) with this pack of 10 (32.37 euros). Are sporty style, made of silicone and available in different sizes and for both 38-40-41 mm and 42-44-45 mm watches (choose the model and size well before buying them). They can be used to match your outfit and create combinations that also suit your daily mood and wardrobe.

TopPerfekt Silicone Strap Compatible with Apple Watch Band 38mm 40mm, Silicone Replacement Bands for iWatch Series 6 5 4 3 2 1 SE (38/40mm-S/M, Pack of 10)

thin leather strap





The thin and streamlined straps are very elegant and can be used in special moments or that require a more special wardrobe. This (19.99 euros), available in various colors and finishes on the buckles, is made of leather and fits wrists from 130mm to 195mm.

WFEAGL Strap for Apple Watch Band 38mm 40mm 42mm 44mm, Multicolor Leather Replacement Strap for iWatch Series 5 Series 4/3/2/1(38mm 40mm,Black/Silver)

Slim stainless steel strap





In the same style as the previous one, but made of stainless steel, this proposal (11.99 euros) is available in black, champagne gold, rose gold, silver, pink and “colorful” (it seems to change color depending on the light). It is suitable for wrists from 142mm to 208mm. Its style allows it to be used both for daily wear and for elegant and distinguished occasions.

Wanme Band Compatible with Apple Watch Strap 44mm 42mm 40mm 38mm, Narrow Thin Stainless Steel Replacement Bracelet Metal Buckle for iWatch Series 6 5 4 3 2 1 SE (38mm/40mm, Silver)

Tasikar Elastic Strap





Available in two sizes and multiple prints, the Tasikar elastic strap for Apple Watch (12.99 euros) is made of cotton and polyester fabric. It is light, soft, breathable and skin-friendly. You have to measure the wrist beforehand to know what size to choose and it is perfect for multiple occasions. Reminds of a hair tie.

Tasikar Scrunchies Straps Compatible with Apple Watch Band 41mm 40mm 38mm 45mm 44mm 42mm, Printed Elastic Bracelet Compatible with iWatch Series 7 6 5 4 3 2 1 SE (38mm/40mm/41mm, Black, S)

Butterfly strap





In rose gold or silver, this strap (19.99 euros) has two butterflies with shiny “diamonds” and caterpillar elements that decorate it. It can be easily adjusted without tools and is made of metallic materials.

Butterfly Bracelet Compatible with Apple Watch Straps 38mm 40mm 41mm iWatch Band SE Series 7 6 5 4 3 2 1, Elegant Women Ladies Metal Stainless Steel Bling Diamond Shiny, 38 40 41mm Rose Gold

Pack of three Sport Solo Loop style straps





For sports and daily practices, this pack of three Sport Solo Loop style straps (16.14 euros) allow quick adjustment and are made of cotton silk thread materials. There are different color combinations to choose from; this one has pink, white and plum. Are durable, lightweight, elastic and breathable.

Ouwegaga Sport Solo Loop Band Compatible with Apple Watch Strap 38mm 40mm 41mm, Adjustable Elastic Braided Soft Nylon Strap Compatible with iWatch Strap 7/6/5/4/3/2/1 SE, Pink/White/Plum

leather link strap





Designed to give a touch of class and keep up with the pace of daily, work and weekend life, this leather link strap from Devia (22.99 euros) has undulations for a more characteristic appearance and provides a good comfort and nice touch.

Devia Apple Watch 38mm/40mm/41mm Brown Leather Link Strap

Nomad Modern Strap





A very elegant and quality option is the Nomad Modern Strap (33.99 euros), produced using classic leather treatment processes that offer good quality. Over time, it will acquire a bright and characteristic color. Is made of Horween leather, buckle is stainless steel and withstands a lateral sliding force of 5-20 kgf.

Nomad Modern Strap Slim Strap Apple Watch 38mm/40mm/41mm Natural

OtterBox Antimicrobial Strap





Available in four different colors, the OtterBox silicone strap (22.99 euros) offers a very soft and pleasant touch on the wrist, completely designed for intensive daily use. Its design and multiple colors complement the watch well. It is breathable and sweat resistant, and its silicone is antimicrobial.

OtterBox Antimicrobial Strap

