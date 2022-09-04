Nine migrants drown while trying to cross the Rio Grande between the US and Mexico

According to the spokesman, the drownings occurred Thursday morning after a large group of people tried to cross the Rio Grande, which is used by thousands of migrants each year to reach the United States and is known for its dangerous currents, which have become even more dangerous these days after heavy rains.

At least nine migrants drowned while trying to cross the Rio Grande, that separates Mexico from the United States and whose level has grown in recent weeks after heavy rains, a spokesman for the US Customs and Border Protection Office (CBP) told the EFE agency.

US border agents recovered six of the eight bodies, while Mexican authorities found two of the deceased.

In addition, US authorities rescued 37 migrants who were in the river.

Those 37 and another 16 migrants were detained for trying to reach the United States irregularly and, in addition, on the Mexican side of the border, the authorities arrested another 39 people who were part of the group, the aforementioned spokesman reported in a statement sent to EFE. .

The US authorities have not offered information on the nationality of the migrants or their age.

According to the spokesman, the migrants were trying to reach the United States through the area of ​​the Rio Grande that is closest to the town of Eagle Pass (Texas), which belongs to the sector that the CBP calls “Del Río” and that is It has become one of the points with the highest crossings per year.

In July alone, border patrol agents made 50,000 arrests in the “Del Río” sector, more than in any other area of ​​the United States border with Mexico, CBP data shows on its website.

So far this fiscal year, the period that ends at the end of September, more than 376,100 migrants have been detained in that area, which is almost ten times more than in 2020.

The data shows that half of the migrants and refugees arrested come from Cuba and Venezuela. In fact, in July, more than 14,000 Venezuelans and 10,000 Cubans were detained in that area.