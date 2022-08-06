Nine months and a few tattoos later, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson split

According to several American media, the reality TV star and the comedian have decided to break up after nine months of intense relationship.

Nine months of intense relationship will have finally got the better of the couple Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson. According to information from several American media, the reality star and the comedian would have decided to break up because of the distance and their busy schedule, “making it very difficult to maintain their relationship”, as indicated by the site E!, citing an anonymous source.

Kim Kardashian, 41, a billionaire thanks (among other things) to her cosmetics and clothing lines, had met Pete Davidson, 28, on the television show “Saturday Night Live”, in 2019. The two had started their romance that two years later, in November 2021, as the Los Angeles Times. They then appeared together at many events, including the Met Gala in New York last May. Kim Kardashian had hit the headlines, wearing the famous dress worn by Marilyn Monroe to sing Happy Birthday Mr President in 1962.

Kanye West’s shadow

The relationship between the two celebrities has been marred by scandals. The cause ? The presence of rapper Kanye West, known as “Ye” in the media, ex of Kim Kardashian and father of her four children North (9 years old), Saint (6 years old), Chicago (4 years old) and Psalm (3 years old). The singer had notably been temporarily suspended from Instagram after harassing Pete Davidson on the social network.

Kim Kardashian divorced Kanye West in March. This is the businesswoman’s third divorce. She was married to music producer Damon Thomas from 2000 to 2004 and to basketball player Kris Humphries in 2011.