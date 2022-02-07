NINE OUT OF NINE! Blue victory at the extra-end, semifinal with Sweden at 13.05! – OA Sport

CLICK HERE TO UPDATE LIVE LIVE

LIVE Italy-Sweden mixed curling, 2022 Olympics semi-final LIVE: Stefania Constantini and Amos Mosaner without fear against the masters

THE ITALIAN-CANADA CHRONICLE

ITALY-SWEDEN, SEMIFINAL AT THE OLYMPICS: PROGRAM, START TIME, TV AND STREAMING

DOUBLE MIXED SEMI-FINAL CURLING BOARD

ITALY-CANADA VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS

4.04 Our LIVE LIVE from Italy-Canada of mixed curling ends here. Thank you for following us and stay with us for the excitement of the Winter Olympics. Best wishes and good morning to all!

4.03 We go to the semifinals with the world superpowers: they have more experience than us, they have won more than us, but we get there unbeaten and with an invaluable load of trust!

4.02 For Italy there will be Sweden in the semifinals at 13.05 Italian time: yesterday the Azzurri won 12-8. The other semifinal will be between Norway and Great Britain.

4.00 Impossible to beat the Azzurri: nine wins out of nine in the round robin, we arrive in the semifinal undefeated. The path of the reigning Olympic champions ends, even the champion John Morris bowed to Mosaner and Constantini.

3.58 IT’S YELLOWAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! ITALY WON AGAIN !!!!!!!!!!!!!!! NINE OUT OF NINE !!!!!!!!!!! 8-7 TO CANADA THAT IS OUT !!

3.56 Stone by John Morris which goes almost the same distance from the center as the Italian one! Thrilling final for Canada: qualification to the semifinal is up for grabs.

3.54 What a shot by Stefania Constantini! The last stone of this round robin is yet another masterpiece! It is not easy for Canada to score and qualify for the semifinals.

3.52 Bravissimo John Morris who rejects two Italian stones. Now the Azzurri must hope that Homan misses the last stone.

3.51 Perfect Amos Mosaner! Built a hard wall for Canada to unhinge!

3.49 Morris decides to get the Italian guard out of the way.

3.48 Mosaner’s perfect play! Now you can reject the red stone.

3.46 Mosaner’s shot is not exciting: the Canadian stone remains in point.

3.45 Homan sticks the red stone to the yellow one.

3.44 Constantini’s phenomenal shot to open the extra-end in which the last stone is Canadian.

3.43 AND ITALY BRINGS IT TO THE EXTRA-END! They never lose these guys! 7-7 at the end of the eighth end benefiting from a very bad play by Homan.

3.41 Homan Disaster! The Canadian stone is not going well and Italy now has the concrete possibility of going to the extra-end.

3.40 Very good Mosaner! Yellow stone that potentially goes to point: it is very difficult to fail this stone.

3.39 John Morris rejects the Italian yellow stone, but frees the center.

3.38 Nice shot by Mosaner: Canada cannot fail the yellow stone.

3.37 Morris rejected, which throws out all the Italian stones: he is not doing well for Italy.

3.36 Morris stone that reaches the center of the home perfectly: great shot by the Canadian veteran.

3.34 We remember that this match is irrelevant for the fate of Italy which is already qualified for the semifinals, while Canada must win to stay alive.

3.32 There are three points for Canada in this seventh end, Homan cannot be wrong: 7-5 for the Canadians.

3.31 WHAT A Misfortune! Constantini’s phenomenal shot that goes within millimeters of the triple: the Canadian stone does not come out by a whisker.

3.30 Coach Violetta Caldart enters: there is a time-out for the Azzurri.

3.28 We risk suffering four points: Stefania Constantini has to invent one of her spells.

3.27 By a whisker, a red stone does not come out! Three remain inside the house.

3.26 Canadian triple inside the house: Mosaner must try to clean up.

3.24 Mosaner lopsided shot: bad mistake and favorable situation for Canadians.

3.23 Morris fully hits the yellow stone: there are three reds inside the house against only one Italian.

3.22 Mosaner rejects two opposing stones and puts the yellow in the center of the house.

3.21 Very good shot by Morris and the Italian stone almost ends up outside the home.

3.20 Constantini’s shot is very decentralized: not the best possible start in the seventh end.

3.18 The situation does not change after Constantini’s last stone: a point for Italy which is 5-4 ahead. We will have the hammer in the eighth and last end.

3.17 Puts a guard back on the right trajectory Morris: Constantini has to invent something to give us more than one point.

3.15 Removes the two Mosaner guards: let’s see what happens to the last stone. At least one point should be Italian.

3.13 Puts guard at Morris center to protect possible points for Canada. Situation now rather stuck.

3.11 Not a great shot by Mosaner: three red stones remain to block the Italian web.

3.09 Particularly strong shot by Morris that leaves the two Italian stones near the center and doesn’t move anything.

3.08 Second yellow stone inside the home, next to it there is a Canadian one.

3.06 Two points marked by Canada in this fifth end: 4-4 and new balance three ends from the end.

3.04 Amos Mosaner puts a guard to limit the damage: Canada could now be satisfied with taking two points.

3.02 Nothing done in this shot for Morris: the situation remains almost unchanged. Last stone for both teams.

3.00 Noooooo! Not a favorable shot for Mosaner! Move a red, but Morris can move all yellow from home. Canada has a chance to score as many as four points.

2.59 Nice shot by Homan and now it becomes difficult to avoid Canada making at least two points. There are three red stones on the same trajectory.

2.57 Mosaner side shot which then allows you to be able to reject the two Canadian stones in the center.

2.56 Good shot by Morris: potentially there are two points for Canada.

2.55 Morris surgeon who moves the yellow stone from the center and puts the red one.

2.54 Constantini starts with a shot in the center of the house.

2.52 The mid-game break is in progress: the Azzurri took a few shots to get into gear, but once the situation was carburized the situation immediately put itself on favorable tracks.

2.50 Canadian hammer again in the fifth end: Mosaner and Constantini even without the last stone were phenomenal in the fifth end.

2.48 TWO POINTS FOR ITALY! Nothing to do for Canada! The blues are ahead 4-2 after four ends!

2.47 Perfect stone thrown by Costantini: there is the Italian guard. The last pitch for the Canadians becomes very complicated.

2.45 Morris tries to fail the guard and then also move the two Italian stones in the center: nothing to do!

2.44 Very good shot for Mosaner who defends the two valid Italian stones.

2.43 Mosaner puts the central yellow stone to protect the two in the center of the home.

2.42 Red stone that ends up on the trajectory of the two yellow, but in this moment there are potentially two points for Italy.

2.40 Start of the fourth end in favor of Italy: Mosaner puts another yellow stone attached to the first. Good cobweb built by the blues.

2.39 Perfect shot in the center of the home made by Constantini to open the fourth end.

2.37 Constantini is not wrong who scores the point for Italy: 2-2 after three ends.

2.36 Only one possible point for Italy thanks to Morris’s excellent rejection.

2.35 WHAT A MOSANER SHOOT! SOLVES EVERYTHING! Now the valid stone is the Italian one! He freed a bunch of Canadian rocks from the blue.

2.33 Unlucky shot by Mosaner! The rejection ends on the yellow stone and there are three red stones perfectly placed in the center of the home.

2.31 Not a great shot by Mosaner who doesn’t get rid of the red stones: intricate situation in this end.

2.30 Mosaner places the stone inside the home: the two red stones of Canada are closer to the center.

2.29 Last stone which then passes back to Italy in the third end.

2.27 Do not miss an easy shot Homan: Canada in the lead 2-1 at the end of the second end.

2.26 Limit Constantini Damage! Cancel two Canadian stones: Canada can now score a maximum of two points.

2.25 Last shot for Italy, then it’s up to the Canadians.

2.23 Unfavorable shot for Italy! Mosaner rejects a stone from Canada, but also an Italian stone. It will not be easy to avoid a couple of points from our opponents.

2.21 Mosaner removes two stones from Canada from the home: a red stone is still valid.

2.20 A potential point for Canada, Mosaner now has to try to clean up central streets.

2.18 First Italian stone in the second end which ends slightly off-center to the right.

2.17 1-0 for Italy after the first end: hammer passes to the Canadians.

2.16 And unfortunately Italy takes away one point: it was not possible to move Canada’s stone.

2.15 Canadian Stone on the trajectory of the three Italians: at this moment there are two points for the Azzurri.

2.14 Mosaner also places the fourth blue stone in the house, let’s see how the Canadians react.

2.12 Bad shot for Morris: he is doing well for Italy in this end.

2.11 Only one red stone in the house and four Italian stones: it can be a very favorable hand for the Azzurri.

2.10 Not a big rejection for John Morris: two yellow stones remain in the center of the house.

2.09 Bravo Mosaner in brushed: two Italian stones in points at the moment when there are still three shots apiece.

2.08 Costantini is also doing well, getting even closer to the center.

2.07 Italian hammer in the first end: we start with a shot almost in the center of Homan’s home.

ITALY-CANADA BEGINS!

2.06 Canada’s most serious defeat was the one against Australia: this extra-end knockout could cost Canadians dearly in this Olympic tournament.

2.04 It is good not to pull the plug even in this challenge: in a few hours there are the semifinals, therefore it is good to keep pushing on the accelerator.

2.01 In case of victory over Canada Italy will face one between Sweden and Norway in the semifinals, in case of defeat the opponents should be Great Britain or Norway. We will go to study the combinations in progress.

1.58 The winning mentality these two guys showed yesterday: two victories over the hosts of China and the fearsome Sweden, despite the qualification already acquired. In this round, the Azzurri overcame teams that seemed stronger on paper like Great Britain and the United States.

1.55 Opposite is the Canada of John Morris and Rachel Homan, reigning Olympic champions. Italy with a further victory could make the en-plein in the group and eliminate Canada with very good chances.

1.52 Not only that: the Azzurri are already sure to finish the round robin in first place and await the fourth in the semifinal later, at 13.05. Italy is therefore close to taking the first medal in its history in curling at the Winter Olympic Games.

1.49 Amos Mosaner and Stefania Constantini have led an exceptional path so far: eight victories and no defeats, unbeaten still intact and semifinal won in advance.

1.46 Goodnight friends of OA Sport and welcome to LIVE LIVE from Italy-Canada, the last match of the round robin of the mixed doubles curling, before the semifinals of the Beijing 2022 Olympic tournament.

Photo: Lapresse