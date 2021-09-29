Nine Perfect Strangers 2, will it be there? Release date, cast, plot and everything we know

– Advertisement –

The first season of Nine Perfect Strangers it ended in a very pleasant way, with the bows of each character well bowed and in some cases with question marks that suggest something more. The series has definitely left the door wide open for a possible second season, particularly in terms of the continuation of the story of Masha (Nicole Kidman). Even though the show was originally considered a miniseries, with only eight episodes, it doesn’t necessarily turn out that way. Here’s everything we know about the possibility of a second season of Nine Perfect Strangers.

For anyone who wants to start Nine Perfect Strangers in short here’s what it’s about, tells of nine guests in a wellness retreat called Tranquilum. Everyone arrives with some heavy luggage in their life, eventually the mysterious owner Masha, played by a disturbing Nicole Kidman, she manages to bring everyone’s trauma to light. According to his staff, the newly arrived group is much more unstable than the previous one, and it’s only a matter of time before something goes wrong. At the same time, Masha also has to deal with her sordid past, when an unknown stalker starts leaving her messages, telling her that she will die at the end of the week. With each episode more information about the characters and their stories is revealed, so many questions begin to arise about how this strange retreat will end.

(We have collected all the theories that portend chaos)

What could happen in the second season of Nine Perfect Strangers?

We learn that Frances has written a book, aptly titled Nine Perfect Strangers – a real-life nod to the book the show is based on – and that Masha has definitely read the book and even stolen (or been given) the yellow Lamborghini. by Ben. Masha hasn’t ended up in jail after all and is shown traveling along the Pacific coast, hallucinating her dead daughter sitting next to her (implying that Masha is probably still doing a lot of drugs now that she’s unlocked. the power to see Tatiana).

The fate of strangers is somewhat unknown – it is implied that Jessica and Ben end up working at the Tranquillum House; Lars has a baby; Tony reconciles with his children and lives happily with Frances; Carmel has recovered from her trauma and now works as a group therapist – but all of this may have been just how the characters in Frances’s book end. This means that if a second season is approved, we may find out what really happened to the guests. Or, if it turns out that the season 1 finale wasn’t just a reflection of Frances’s writing and was the reality, season 2 could delve into what happens after everyone has seemingly found happiness. Do Frances and Tony really stay together and learn to trust and love again? Do Jessica and Ben really enjoy running a spa? How does Lars fare as a father?

Not to mention, Masha “lives nine lives,” so Season 2 could see the wellness guru trying to settle a new group of strangers in a new city or town. Or is she content with spending time with her daughter’s ghost? Maybe her missteps eventually catch up with her (there’s that unsolved storyline about the dead man’s wife in Tranquillum blaming Masha for her death). Delilah and Yao may also have roles in Season 2: Will Masha blame Delilah for reporting her to the police?

Has Hulu confirmed a season 2?

The first season of Nine Perfect Strangers was based on the book of the same name by Liane Moriarty. Since there is no sequel to the book, it’s not a given that the show will continue. But when writer / producer David E. Kelley and Nicole Kidman are involved, never say never. The couple’s other project, Big Little Lies – also based on a Moriarty novel – got a second season despite having no material to follow. That said, Kelley and Kidman’s other book-based project, HBO’s The Undoing, didn’t have a second season, despite being one of the hottest shows of 2020, as was originally planned.

But if it’s up to the show’s director, Jonathan Levine, season two of Nine Perfect Strangers is sure to happen. Levine exposed an entire plan for a second season that would turn the series into an anthology, introducing a new cast of characters, this would also solve the problem of trying to have stars like Melissa McCarthy and Bobby Cannavale back in the project.

“The only thing I thought is that it would be nice to have another group of nine,” he said. “One of them would be, like, a famous person who plays herself. I wish people wanted more. And then it’s a question of whether we could convince David E. Kelley, the creator of the series, and Nicole Kidman ”.

When could a season 2 of Nine Perfect Strangers come out?

One of the problems with trying to do a second season of Nine Perfect Strangers is scheduling conflicts. The first season has a lot of famous actors, Nicole Kidman, Melissa McCarthy, Michael Shannon, Manny Jacinto, Luke Evans just to name a few. It may be difficult to get all of these actors back for a second season, especially when they resume their schedule, which has often been suspended due to pandemics. That said, if Hulu were to choose to do a season 2, filming could begin in 2022, if that’s the case then season 2 could come out in late 2022, early 2023.

Who will be in the Cast

As for who could be the protagonist of Nine Perfect Strangers Season 2, there could therefore be a good chance that it could be formed by all new cast faces apart from a few selected ones. Nicole Kidman could reprise her central role, same goes for Manny Jacinto and Tiffany Boone. It all also depends on what will happen in the last episode.

The only thing we can do now is wait for more information and hope for a renewal. If you want to stay updated on the news of Nine Perfect Strangers 2 save the article in your favorites and activate the notifications.

