Nine Perfect Strangers: Aldo Grasso’s review of the series with Nicole Kidman

No.INE PERFECT STRANGERS

Type: Drama, Mystery

Directed by John-Henry Butterworth, David E. Kelly. With Nicole Kidman, Melissa McCarthy. On Amazon Prime

Perfect strangers, yes, but not like “ours” made famous by Paolo Genovese’s film.

Nine Perfect Strangers starts from a classic and abused device, although always quite fascinating and engaging: nine people, totally unknown to each other, find themselves in a pleasant and exclusive place to spend a week of peace, away from the chaos of everyday life.

To welcome them in the Tranquillum House, this is the name of the particular wellness center, there is Masha, a sort of saint of Russian origin played by Nicole Kidman.

The nine characters embody all the flaws and frailties of contemporary society: a family unable to mourn, a failed writer, a drug addict sports champion and others, each with their own burden of pain and insecurity.

The oasis they find themselves in is not what it seems and the series, produced by David Kelley (who teamed up with Kidman for Big Little Lies And The Undoing), lets itself be revealed little by little, serving a slow and cryptic beginning.

The works on the individual characters hold up, but in the collective system the series remains rather disconnected without ever being able to produce that announced tension.

For those who love the stories of the “inmates and guarded” and the vaguely new age atmospheres.

